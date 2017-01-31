MTPR
Find out why hundreds of Yellowstone bison are slaughtered each year, on this episode of Threshold.
Amy Martin

Threshold Episode 01: For The Benefit And Enjoyment Of The People

Yellowstone National Park is where we saved the American bison from extinction. But each year, we slaughter hundreds of animals from this prized herd. Why? Find out now on the first episode of Threshold.

Bruce Anfinson, "Montana's Musical Ambassador."
Bruce Anfinson, 'Montana's Musical Ambassador'

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle calls Bruce Anfinson "Montana's Musical Ambassador." Bruce's ballads and tales of ranching life, draft horses and wildfires reflect his native Montana roots. He's the guest on this episode of "Musican's Spotlight."

Combining Bone Fishing And Poetry Into Memoir

David Moore And N. Scott Momaday Reflect On Reconnecting What's Broken

MTPR Birthday Request: Share Your Most Memorable 'Driveway Moment'

By MTPR Jan 31, 2017
MTPR is celebrating 52 years of driveway moments. Tell us about your most memorable one.

Today we're celebrating 52 years of Montana Public Radio! For our birthday wish this year, we're asking you to share your most memorable "driveway moment." Tell us about a time when you just couldn't pull yourself away from the radio. Don't have a "driveway moment?" Tell us why public radio matters to you.

'Threshold' Season 1 Preview: The Story Of Bison And People

By MTPR Jan 29, 2017
Theshold podcast premieres online Thursday, February 2, and on MTPR Feb. 5. at 6:00 p.m.

Each season, Threshold podcast explores one story from the natural world, and what it says about us. Season one focuses on the American bison. Dig into the history of the American bison, from their arrival in North America, to current controversies surrounding their management today. 

Subscribe to Threshold podcast now via iTunes, and most other podcast apps, or using your own player: http://thresholdpodcast.libsyn.com/rss. You can also listen online at http://www.thresholdpodcast.org

Holiday Specials On MTPR

By MTPR Dec 19, 2016
Make Montana Public Radio part of your holiday celebrations.

Happy Holidays from Montana Public Radio! Make MTPR part of your celebrations with these special holiday programs:

'Food Guys' Recipe: Plum Torte

By The Food Guys 8 hours ago
Food Guy Greg Patent writes:

Once in a while a recipe catches on like wildfire and sends people straight to the kitchen.  One such recipe is Plum Torte, a simple-to-make butter cake topped with Italian prune plums, lemon juice, sugar and cinnamon baked in a spring-form pan.

School Superintendent Outlines Her Goals In State Of Education Address

By Feb 3, 2017
Elsie Arntzen is Montana's newly-elected superintendent of public instruction.
Montana Legislature

Montana’s Superintendent of Public Instruction visited the chambers of the state capitol today, speaking to lawmakers about the future of Montana’s education system. Elsie Arntzen, the first Republican to hold the seat as Montana’s top education official in three decades, delivered her Education Address to a crowd of lawmakers and statewide officials.

Montana's Office Of Political Practices 'Has Been Corrupted' Lawmaker Says

By Feb 3, 2017
Rep. Derek Skees (R) HD-11 is the sponsor of a bill that would close the Office of the Commissioner of Political Practices.
Montana Legislature

Allegations of corruption and partisanship were scattered throughout a meeting of lawmakers today in the House Judiciary Committee as they discussed a bill (HB-340) that would dismantle the current office of the Commissioner of Political Practices.

'Capitol Talk': Public Lands, Painful Budget Cuts And Sharia Law

By Feb 3, 2017
"Capitol Talk" is MTPR's weekly legislative news and analysis program. MTPR Senior News Analyst Sally Mauk is joined by veteran Capitol Reporter Chuck Johnson of the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and UM Political Science Professor Rob Saldin.


Evening Newscast 02-03-17

By MTPR News Feb 3, 2017
Montana Evening Newscast
Josh Burnham

Montana’s senior senator has introduced three bills that he says would increase transparency and accountability in elections.

A Senate committee has advanced legislation that would prevent patients from receiving huge bills from air ambulance providers that are not in-network with their insurance plans.

Montana’s bitterly cold winter is hitting Northwestern Energy customers in the pocketbook.

The Montana Legislature won't make any changes to a bill that Gov. Steve Bullock said disproportionately increases spending for the legislative session compared to cuts being considered across the rest of state government.

Tester Proposes Constitutional Amendment Declaring Corporations Are Not People

By Feb 3, 2017
Sen. Jon Tester.
Montana's senior senator has introduced three bills that he says would increase transparency and accountability in elections.

Democrat Jon Tester says all three would "shine a light on dark money that tries to influence our elections and restore the right of citizens of this country – not to corporations."

Low Temperatures Bring High Energy Bills For Northwestern Energy Customers

By Feb 3, 2017
Cold weather in western Montana this winter has brought high demand for energy, and bigger bills for Northwestern customers.

Montana's bitterly cold winter is hitting Northwestern Energy customers in the pocketbook.

Spokesman Butch Larcombe says its entire service territory is much colder than normal. Of course that means customers are using a lot more natural gas or electricity to stay warm:

'Montana Meth Summit' To Address Meth Problem And Solutions

By Feb 2, 2017
Shards of methamphetamine hydrochloride, also known as crystal meth.
Lawmakers in Helena are calling for what’s being billed as the “Montana Meth Summit”, a gathering of lawmakers and government officials to talk about the impacts of meth in Montana. Senator Eric Moore, a Republican from Miles City, and Senator Diane Sands, a Missoula Democrat, stood in the Capitol Tuesday afternoon, as they announced a listening session to discuss the trends of meth use across the state.

Bill Would Eliminate Montana Office Of Commissioner Of Political Practices

By Cole Grant - UM Legislative News Service Feb 2, 2017
The sign outside the Montana Commissioner of Political Practices Office.
HELENA - A bill in the Montana House would get rid of the Office of the Commissioner of Political Practices and split the duties between two elected officials — the Attorney General and Secretary of State — rather than one appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Senate.

House Bill 340’s sponsor, Rep. Derek Skees, R-Kalispell, said the office wields too much power for one person.

Bipartisan Support For More Montana Judges; Uncertainty For Other Services

By Feb 2, 2017
A bipartisan group of lawmakers agreed today to fund new judges for Montana’s burdened court system.
A bipartisan group of lawmakers agreed today to fund new judges for Montana’s burdened court system. But, as lawmakers focus on cutting spending statewide, the future of other services in courts are uncertain.

With Trump's Travel Ban Blocked, Visa-Holders, Refugees Scramble to Board Flights

By Miles Parks & Jane Arraf 3 hours ago

A federal appeals court denied President Donald Trump's attempt to restore his travel ban on refugees and visa holders from seven majority-Muslim countries Sunday morning, sending people scrambling to board planes while it's legal once again for them to enter the country.

Hundreds Protest Trump At California Congressman's Town Hall

By Katie Orr 4 hours ago

Hundreds of protesters descended on a town hall meeting hosted by California Republican Rep. Tom McClintock on Saturday, peppering him with questions and putting him on notice that they didn't want him falling in line with the Trump administration.

Utah Representative Wants Bears Ears Gone And He Wants Trump To Do It

By Kirk Siegler 7 hours ago

Republicans want to eliminate one of the nation's newest national monuments.

Former President Barack Obama created the 1.3 million-acre Bears Ears National Monument in Utah just days before he left office.

Three Years After A Car Bomb Damaged It, Cairo's Islamic Art Museum Reopens

By Jane Arraf 7 hours ago

It took a car bomb to get the funds to renovate Egypt's Museum of Islamic Art, but three years later, a restored museum with modern galleries has reopened to showcase the museum's historic treasures.

The 2014 explosion outside police headquarters near the century-old museum in downtown Cairo heavily damaged the stone and wood façade and smashed 179 priceless objects.

Travel Ban Keeps Scientists Out of the Lab

By Joe Palca 8 hours ago

The scientific community has been roiled by the Trump travel ban.

Like tens of thousands of residents of the seven Muslim majority countries, scientists have been stranded — cut off from their labs, worried they won't be able to attend upcoming conferences. And even though the ban has been temporarily reversed by a court order, they are uncertain about what the future holds — and the implications for their work.

Consider the case of Ph.D. candidate Hanan Isweiri. She left her lab at Colorado State University to fly home to Libya after the death of her father.

