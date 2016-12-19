MTPR

Today marks the inauguration of Donald Trump, the 45th President of the United States.
Michael-Vadon (CC-BY-SA-2)

Montana Congressional Delegation Reacts To Trump's Inauguration

Montana’s senators offered their reactions to the inauguration of President Donald Trump today. Here’s the complete statement Republican Steve Daines sent to the media.

Montana Capitol, Helena.
Mike Albans

Capitol Talk: Zinke's Confirmation Hearing, Coal Tax Money, And Women's Rights

Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen
Elsie Arntzen

Arntzen Alleges False Test Data Reporting By Juneau

Montana Capitol, Helena.
Mike Albans

'Capitol Talk': Budget Busting Cuts, ACA Repeal, And Zinke's Replacement In Congress

State lawmakers consider big budget cuts this session, including $93 million in cuts for the Department of Health and Human Services. The Montana Legislature begins preparations for the possible repeal of the Affordable Care Act, and two familiar names are circulating for the special election to fill Ryan Zinke’s congressional seat — Gianforte and Baucus. Join Sally Mauk, Chuck Johnson, and Rob Saldin now for this episode of "Capitol Talk."

Emman Nagle

6 Tips To Relieve A Common Cold: Dr. Starbuck Explains

Hi! I’m Dr. Jamison Starbuck. I’m a naturopathic family physician and I’m here today to talk about ways to feel better when you’ve got a COLD. Everybody knows what a cold is, right? Stuffy nose, watery eyes. Your head feels heavy and your throat is scratchy. You just don’t feel good.

Get hep to the scene with Joan and the good doctor as they blitz the airwaves with radical music from the revolutionary '60s.
Brook Trout

Radical Music From The Revolutionary '60s, On The Psychedelic Circus

PracticalCures.com

Kids Like You And Me: Type I Diabetes

Threshold Podcast

Fingers Crossed For Tailend Of Flu Season

By Jan 20, 2017
Epidemiologist Karl Milhon says it's never too late to get a flu shot.
James Gathany (PD)

Montana health officials have their fingers crossed that the worst of flu season is behind us.

How To Get Rid Of Plantar Warts: Dr. Starbuck Explains

By Jan 20, 2017
Luciano Martins

Hi!  I’m Dr. Jamison Starbuck, a naturopathic family physician.  I’m here today to give you health tips on what might seem like a creepy topic:  warts.

But not just any warts. I’m talking about plantar warts. Do you know where plantar warts grow?

On your feet!

The word “plantar”, spelled p-l-a-n-t-a-r, is an adjective describing things related to the sole of your foot.

The sole of your foot is like the sole of your shoe. It’s the bottom. And that’s where a plantar wart grows.

'Things We Hold On To'

By Jan 20, 2017
National Geographic

by Mari Hall

When I was a child, my mom never understood why I seldom played with the toys she bought.

“Why don’t you play with that Bratz swimming pool I bought you?”

I always tried to make it seem like I played with it more than she thought, or that the times I did play with it, she wasn’t in the room. But that wasn’t true. It wasn’t that I didn’t appreciate the toys my parents bought me; I was just often seen with a pencil in hand and paper sprawled out in front of me. In my stories, there were boxy figures, exaggerated clouds, smiling suns, and clashing colors of reds, blues and purples. My handwriting looked just like it does now, but larger and shakier. I would staple papers together to make small booklets and my mom would buy me bound journals from the dollar store. She always said that was one of the gifts I was the most excited about. At a young age, I wanted to be a writer.

David McCumber Shares Surprises And Concerns This Legislative Session

By Mike Albans Jan 19, 2017
Montana Standard Editor David McCumber, Butte
Mike Albans

David McCumber, the editor of the Montana Standard in Butte, discusses three bills that cumulatively could make it more dangerous to drive in the state. He also discusses what the EPA nomination of Scott Pruitt by President-elect Donald Trump could mean for Montana. 

'Foster Care Bill Of Rights' Gets First Hearing

By Jan 19, 2017
Montana Capitol, Helena
Mike Albans

Today, a so-called Bill of Rights for kids in foster care and the parents that take care of them got its first hearing in the state legislature. Although guidelines outlining those rights already exist now, they’re just administrative policy and not a part of state law.

MT Should Pay Actual Costs to Counties for State Inmates, say Counties

By Jackie Yamanaka Jan 19, 2017

Local government officials said the state is unfairly shifting the cost of housing the state’s prisoners to their taxpayers.  They are asking lawmakers to restore the payments to the actual costs

The root of the problem, said Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry is the sheer number of state inmates.


Montanans Rally For The Women's March In Helena And D.C.

By Nora Saks Jan 19, 2017
A previous women's political rally in Helena
Courtesy of Women's March On Montana

This Saturday organizers are expecting almost 4,000 people from across the state to gather in Helena for the Women’s March on Montana — an event organized in tandem with the national march happening on the same day in Washington, DC.

