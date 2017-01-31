Evening Newscast 02-03-17

Montana’s senior senator has introduced three bills that he says would increase transparency and accountability in elections.

A Senate committee has advanced legislation that would prevent patients from receiving huge bills from air ambulance providers that are not in-network with their insurance plans.

Montana’s bitterly cold winter is hitting Northwestern Energy customers in the pocketbook.

The Montana Legislature won't make any changes to a bill that Gov. Steve Bullock said disproportionately increases spending for the legislative session compared to cuts being considered across the rest of state government.