Colstrip power plant, Montana
Courtesy Montana AFI-CIO

Montana Lawmakers Work To Keep Colstrip Power Plant Running

Parts of the coal-fired power plant in Colstrip will shut down by 2022. But there’s a chance that the plant’s operators could pull out even sooner, creating an unforeseeable future for the community the power plant employs. Lawmakers in Helena say they have a plan that will help Colstrip stay open for as long as possible.

Montana Hall, MSU Campus, Bozeman, MT
Flickr User Tim Evanson (CC-BY-2)

MSU President Asks Legislature For $28 Million To Build Romney Hall

People in Swan Lake heard a proposal to transfer management of some National Forest land to the state in a question-and-answer session Dec. 7, 2016, in Swan Lake.
Nicky Ouellet

Swan Forest Initiative: Land Grab Or Funding Solution?

"Capitol Talk" is MTPR's weekly legislative news and analysis program. MTPR Senior News Analyst Sally Mauk is joined by veteran Capitol Reporter Chuck Johnson of the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and UM Political Science Professor Rob Saldin.

'Capitol Talk': State Of The State, Candidates Channel Trump, Can The Women's March Bring Change?

The "Capitol Talk" panel recaps the State of the State, talks about the state of the budget, and notices that both Amanda Curtis and Greg Gianforte are trying to tie their congressional campaigns to Donald Trump. Can the enthusiasm on display at the women's march be translated into real action for change? Sally Mauk and Rob Saldin discuss the week in Montana politics on this episode of "Capitol Talk."

Greensky Bluegrass: Punk-Acoustic That Teeters Between Control And Chaos

For more than a decade and a half, the members of Greensky Bluegrass have created their own version of bluegrass music, mixing the acoustic stomp of a stringband with the rule-breaking spirit of rock & roll. They redefine that sound once again with their sixth album, Shouted, Written Down & Quoted .

The Poetry Of Life

Larry Miller (CC-BY-2.0)

Losing The Junk That Goes With Being Human: Melissa Mylchreest And Gary Snyder

Threshold Podcast: Exploring The Past, Present, And Future Of Bison And Humans

By MTPR Dec 18, 2016
Bull bison in Yellowstone National Park
YellowstoneNPS-flickr (CC-BY-2.0)

People and bison first met 75,000 years ago, and ever since, we've been hunting them, painting them, and walking with them into new lands. Before Europeans arrived in America there were more than 50 million bison here. By 1901, there were just 23 wild bison left. Now, we have some decisions to make. Can we ever have wild free-roaming bison in North America again? Should we? What does the history of bison have to teach us about ourselves?

Suicide Prevention Remains A Priority For DPHHS

By Jan 27, 2017
Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services
PD

As Montana’s Department of Public Health and Human Services faces a proposed $93 million dollars in budget cuts in the wake of  state revenue shortfalls, the department’s new director says she hopes to maintain efforts to combat Montana’s high suicide rate.

Rally In Support Of Public Lands Planned For Monday In Helena

By Jan 27, 2017
The candidates for Montana’s lone seat in the U.S. House today both sought to make news out of their positions on control of federal public lands.
Josh Burnham (CC-BY-NC-2)

The Montana Wilderness Association is hoping a rally on Monday will send a message to the state’s elected officials.

Kayje Booker is the Association’s State Policy Director:

Time is Running Out to Build a SW MT Veterans Home

By Jackie Yamanaka Jan 27, 2017

Veterans lined up to deliver emotional testimony in support of a Southwest Montana Veterans home.  They’re seeking a so-called “bridge loan” to begin construction before time runs out.

“We’re at a point where if we don’t get it done this (Legislative) session all of the work to get this built is wasted,” said Navy Veteran and registered nurse Tom Goyette. He said if construction doesn’t start by 2019 the land donated by Don Harrington will revert back to the family.


New Plan To Restore Yellowstone River After 2011 Oil Spill

By MTPR News Jan 26, 2017
Arial view of the Yellowstone River oil spill cleanup, Jan. 2015.
Courtesy Bridger Pipeline LLC

There’s a new plan to restore the Yellowstone River following a 2011 Exxon-Mobil pipeline rupture. The spill leaked 1,500 barrels of oil into the Yellowstone, harming fish and wildlife, and their habitat.

Montana Lawmakers Attempt To Loosen Gun Restrictions On State Property

By MTPR News Jan 26, 2017
Representative Randy Brodehl of Kalispell presented his plan today to allow legislators to carry guns in the capitol and on other state property.
(PD)

Proposals to loosen gun restrictions in Montana are being revived by Republican lawmakers who are undeterred that similar bills were shot down in past legislative sessions.

'REzMaDe' Film Documents Native Students' Eye-Opening Field Trip

By Jan 26, 2017
For Esperanza Orozco-Charlo, a school trip to New York City last March was truly life changing.
Esperanza Orozco-Charlo

School field trips can be a time of wide-eyed wonderment, of seeing new people in new places, and maybe even seeing yourself with fresh eyes. But for Esperanza Orozco-Charlo, a school trip to New York City last March was truly life changing:

"I feel like I can make a story," Orozco-Charlo says. "I'm a girl who came from nothing. But when I go to New York, it’s like, 'oh my god, look at this girl, she came from Montana! What’s it like, what’s it like?'"

