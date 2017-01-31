MTPR

Last spring, Barnes took home the gold in a national culinary competition. The 23-year-old is now setting her sights on another big win: This time at the American Culinary Federation’s Student Chef of the Year competition.
Mike Albans

Missoula College Chef Competing For Student Chef Of The Year Honors

Katie Barnes is a big deal at the Missoula College culinary arts program. Her cooking skills have earned her national recognition. Those who know her say Barnes is, without doubt, going places in the industry. But just over two years ago her professional future was anything but certain.

Sen. Jon Tester.
PD

Tester Proposes Constitutional Amendment Declaring Corporations Are Not People

Bullock used what's called an amendatory veto Thursday to recommend reducing a nearly 15 percent increase in the amount of money it approved for itself to operate this session.
Freddy Monares - UM Legislative News Service

Gov. Bullock Vetoes 'Feed Bill' Over Legislative Spending Increase

Find out why hundreds of Yellowstone bison are slaughtered each year, on this episode of Threshold.
Amy Martin

Threshold Episode 01: For The Benefit And Enjoyment Of The People

Yellowstone National Park is where we saved the American bison from extinction. But each year, we slaughter hundreds of animals from this prized herd. Why? Find out now on the first episode of Threshold.

Bruce Anfinson, "Montana's Musical Ambassador."
Courtesy bruceanfinson.com

Bruce Anfinson, 'Montana's Musical Ambassador'

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle calls Bruce Anfinson "Montana's Musical Ambassador." Bruce's ballads and tales of ranching life, draft horses and wildfires reflect his native Montana roots. He's the guest on this episode of "Musican's Spotlight."

Milkweed Editions

Combining Bone Fishing And Poetry Into Memoir

David Moore And N. Scott Momaday Reflect On Reconnecting What's Broken

MTPR Birthday Request: Share Your Most Memorable 'Driveway Moment'

MTPR is celebrating 52 years of driveway moments. Tell us about your most memorable one.

Today we're celebrating 52 years of Montana Public Radio! For our birthday wish this year, we're asking you to share your most memorable "driveway moment." Tell us about a time when you just couldn't pull yourself away from the radio. Don't have a "driveway moment?" Tell us why public radio matters to you.

'Threshold' Season 1 Preview: The Story Of Bison And People

Theshold podcast premieres online Thursday, February 2, and on MTPR Feb. 5. at 6:00 p.m.

Each season, Threshold podcast explores one story from the natural world, and what it says about us. Season one focuses on the American bison. Dig into the history of the American bison, from their arrival in North America, to current controversies surrounding their management today. 

Subscribe to Threshold podcast now via iTunes, and most other podcast apps, or using your own player: http://thresholdpodcast.libsyn.com/rss. You can also listen online at http://www.thresholdpodcast.org

Holiday Specials On MTPR

Make Montana Public Radio part of your holiday celebrations.

Happy Holidays from Montana Public Radio! Make MTPR part of your celebrations with these special holiday programs:

Evening Newscast 02-03-17

Montana’s senior senator has introduced three bills that he says would increase transparency and accountability in elections.

A Senate committee has advanced legislation that would prevent patients from receiving huge bills from air ambulance providers that are not in-network with their insurance plans.

Montana’s bitterly cold winter is hitting Northwestern Energy customers in the pocketbook.

The Montana Legislature won't make any changes to a bill that Gov. Steve Bullock said disproportionately increases spending for the legislative session compared to cuts being considered across the rest of state government.

'Montana Meth Summit' To Address Meth Problem And Solutions

Shards of methamphetamine hydrochloride, also known as crystal meth.
Radspunk (GFDL)

Lawmakers in Helena are calling for what’s being billed as the “Montana Meth Summit”, a gathering of lawmakers and government officials to talk about the impacts of meth in Montana. Senator Eric Moore, a Republican from Miles City, and Senator Diane Sands, a Missoula Democrat, stood in the Capitol Tuesday afternoon, as they announced a listening session to discuss the trends of meth use across the state.

Bill Would Eliminate Montana Office Of Commissioner Of Political Practices

The sign outside the Montana Commissioner of Political Practices Office.
Steve Jess

HELENA - A bill in the Montana House would get rid of the Office of the Commissioner of Political Practices and split the duties between two elected officials — the Attorney General and Secretary of State — rather than one appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Senate.

House Bill 340’s sponsor, Rep. Derek Skees, R-Kalispell, said the office wields too much power for one person.

Bipartisan Support For More Montana Judges; Uncertainty For Other Services

A bipartisan group of lawmakers agreed today to fund new judges for Montana’s burdened court system.
(PD)

A bipartisan group of lawmakers agreed today to fund new judges for Montana’s burdened court system. But, as lawmakers focus on cutting spending statewide, the future of other services in courts are uncertain.

State Funded University Research Initiative Results in Solutions to MT Problems and Jobs

The Montana University System used the $15 million dollars it received from the 2015 Legislative session to solve Montana problems with Montana based solutions, add jobs, and grow the economy.

The funding was for the Montana Research & Economic Development Initiative, or MREDI.


Locals Sound-Off On Proposed Kalispell-Area Water Bottling Plant

Montana Artesian Water Company is seeking permits for a facility that would produce 1.2 billion bottles of water each year.
Nicky Ouellet

Opponents of a proposed water bottling plant outside of Kalispell held a meeting Wednesday night to update local residents on the status of permits relating to the plant.

The Montana Artesian Water Company’s plant would bottle, ship and sell nearly 192 million gallons - about 1.2 billion 12-ounce water bottles - of treated groundwater per year.

State Department Says Fewer Than 60,000 Visas Revoked Under Travel Order

Updated at 6:10 p.m. ET

The U.S. State Department says "roughly 60,000 individuals' visas were provisionally revoked" as a result of President Trump's Jan. 27 executive order barring refugees from seven countries.

That number is considerably lower than the number given by a Justice Department attorney, who said today in federal court in Virginia that 100,000 visas were revoked as a result of the order, as Carmel Delshad of member station WAMU reported.

That 'Valuable Intel' From The Yemen Raid? It Was 10 Years Old

A terrorist video released on Friday by the Pentagon to show what it called intelligence gleaned by the recent raid in Yemen actually was made about 10 years ago, it acknowledged.

Defense officials canceled a briefing they had called to discuss the value of the information recovered from Yemen and took the video off the website of the U.S. Central Command. They circulated clips from a video that showed how to prepare explosives without knowing it had already been public.

'Bat Bot' Flying Robot Mimics 'Ridiculously Stupid' Complexity Of Bat Flight

One of the problems with bats, if you're a robotics expert, is that they have so many joints.

That's what robotics researchers at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and Caltech quickly learned when they set out to build a robot version of the flying mammal.

Health Insurers Say They Don't Want To Go Back To Being The Bad Guys

President Donald Trump and other Republican leaders have been working to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. And the millions of Americans who have health insurance through the Obamacare marketplaces aren't the only ones wondering about their fate. Leaders of insurance companies are, too.

In Just 5 Moves, Grandmaster Loses And Leaves Chess World Aghast

Here's an abridged list of phrases you might not expect to be spoken in anguish by a chess play-by-play announcer:

