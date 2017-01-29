MTPR

Montana Capitol
William Marcus

Montana Court Administrator: Proposed Judicial Branch Cuts Unsustainable

As the state faces a budget shortfall, lawmakers in Helena are asking departments across the state to trim their spending. But the judicial branch says its caseloads are increasing, and it needs more funds. Between 2014 and 2015 the number of cases of child abuse and neglect in district courts rose by 700, according to testimony from court representatives.

Higher Education: Budget Cuts Could Mean Higher Tuition, Less Scholarships, and Program Cuts

Duane Ankney, the Republican Senator from Colstrip
Mike Albans

Power Companies, Green Group Oppose Colstrip Shut-down Bill

Theshold podcast premieres online Thursday, February 2, and on MTPR Feb. 5. at 6:00 p.m.

'Threshold' Season 1 Preview: The Story Of Bison And People

Each season, Threshold podcast explores one story from the natural world, and what it says about us. Season one focuses on the American bison. Dig into the history of the American bison, from their arrival in North America, to current controversies surrounding their management today. Subscribe to Threshold podcast now via iTunes , and most other podcast apps, or using your own player: http://thresholdpodcast.libsyn.com/rss . You can also listen online at http://www.thresholdpodcast.org

MTPR is celebrating 52 years of driveway moments. Tell us about your most memorable one.

MTPR Birthday Request: Share Your Most Memorable 'Driveway Moment'

Today we're celebrating 52 years of Montana Public Radio! For our birthday wish this year, we're asking you to share your most memorable "driveway moment." Tell us about a time when you just couldn't pull yourself away from the radio. Don't have a "driveway moment?" Tell us why public radio matters to you.

Emily Remler at Bach Dancing & Dynamite Society, Half Moon Bay, California.
Brianmcmillen (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Celebrate The Great Women Of Jazz With 'What I Like About Jazz'

Lawmakers in Helena are considering a bill that would give each Indian tribe in the state two free licenses per year to hunt buffalo.
Josh Burnham (CC-BY-2.0)

The Hornaday Bison: Killing Buffalo In Order To Save Them

Holiday Specials On MTPR

By MTPR Dec 19, 2016
Make Montana Public Radio part of your holiday celebrations.

Happy Holidays from Montana Public Radio! Make MTPR part of your celebrations with these special holiday programs:

Montana Politicians React To The President's Supreme Court Nomination

By 16 hours ago
U.S. Supreme Court
PD

Montana’s U.S. Senators were quick to issue statements on President Trump’s nomination of Neil Gorsuch to be a Supreme Court justice about an hour ago. Both Senators will vote on Gorsuch's confirmation.

Lawmakers To Consider Tax Increase Bill

By Cole Grant - UM Legislative News Service 18 hours ago

HELENA - The House Taxation Committee will hear a bill Wednesday that would raise taxes for Montanans making more than $400,000 a year in taxable income.

House Bill 330 would keep the tax rates the same until someone hits that $400,000 mark. Then the rate would go from 6.9 percent to 8.9 percent.

Bill Would Create Effective Date For Montana's Marijuana Initiative

By Freddy Monares - UM Legislative News Service 18 hours ago
Senate Majority Leader Fred Thomas, Republican from Stevensville.
Corin Cates-Carney

HELENA -- Senate Majority Leader Fred Thomas, R-Stevensville, says his Senate Bill 131, which would correct an error on a medical marijuana initiative, is really about the power of the judicial branch of government.

The bill fixes the effective date of a voter-approved initiative that would repeal a three-patient limit for medical marijuana providers. But, the language in the bill also admonishes a district judge who ruled in December to repeal the limit before the effective date in the initiative.

Higher Education: Budget Cuts Could Mean Higher Tuition, Less Scholarships, and Program Cuts

By Jackie Yamanaka 19 hours ago

Students, campus officials, and others urged lawmakers to resist the up to $25 million budget cut proposed for the Montana University System (MUS) budget. They said it would reverse a decade of gains made to keep higher education accessible and affordable for low- and middle-income students.

Commissioner of Higher Education Clayton Christian told the joint Appropriations Subcommittee on Education, officials are considering increasing tuition; cutting programs, faculty and staff; or a combination of the two.

“Any of those scenarios has dramatic impacts to students,” he said.


Senate Committee Advances Zinke's Nomination For Interior Secretary

By 22 hours ago
Congressman Ryan Zinke testified before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee January 17th
CSPAN

It took Republican Congressman Ryan Zinke less  than two minutes to win the backing of the GOP-led Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee Tuesday.

After the 16-6 vote, Chairwoman Lisa Murkowski, a Republican from Alaska said, "Congratulations Representative Zinke. We look forward to working with you.” 

Power Companies, Green Group Oppose Colstrip Shut-down Bill

By Jan 31, 2017
Duane Ankney, the Republican Senator from Colstrip
Mike Albans

Last July, the operators of the Colstrip coal-fired power plant settled a lawsuit with environmental groups, agreeing to shut down the plants two older electricity generators by 2022.

As the community of Colstrip tries to figure out an uncertain future, their Republican Senator Duane Ankney is proposing legislation aiming to provide some security for his town.

Legislators Debate Requiring Detailed Cleanup Plan For Colstrip Units 1 & 2

By Jan 30, 2017
State Senator Duane Ankney (R) SD-20, is the sponsor of several bills directed at the future of Colstrip.
Mike Albans

The state senator from Colstrip is asking lawmakers in Helena to consider a bill requiring a more detailed cleanup plan for when two coal-fired electric generators in his town shut down.

On Monday, Republican Duane Ankney proposed the first of several bills he is bringing forward this legislative session directed at the future of Colstrip

Public Lands Supporters Rally At Montana Capitol

By Jan 30, 2017
Public lands supporters packed into the Capitol in Helena, Monday, Jan. 30, 2017.
Michael Siebert - UM Legislative News Service

The annual rally in support of keeping public lands publicly-owned at the state capitol today filled the building's rotunda with chanting supporters.

Organized by the Montana Wilderness Association, the event is intended to show solidarity among many different types of public lands users against efforts to sell or transfer federal public lands, or give management authority over them, to states or private entities.

Which Genes Make You Taller? A Whole Bunch Of Them, It Turns Out

By Richard Harris 17 minutes ago

When scientists first read out the human genome 15 years ago, there were high hopes that we'd soon understand how traits like height are inherited. It hasn't been easy. A huge effort to find height-related genes so far only explains a fraction of this trait.

Now scientists say they've made some more headway. And the effort is not just useful for understanding how genes determine height, but how they're involved in driving many other human traits.

In France, 2 Top Presidential Candidates Accused Of Misconduct

By Rebecca Hersher 1 hour ago

French authorities are investigating allegations that conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon hired his wife for what was essentially a sham position.

He is accused of putting his wife, Penelope, on his parliamentary office payroll and paying her about $900,000 of taxpayer money over a 15-year period, according to the satirical newspaper Le Canard Enchaine. Fillon also reportedly hired two of his children.

Hiring one's spouse is not illegal, reports NPR's Eleanor Beardsley, but "there's little evidence she actually worked."

Bunny Chow: South Africa's Sweet-Sounding Dish Has A Not-So-Sweet Past

By Alan Greenblatt 1 hour ago

It's an Indian dish you're unlikely to find in India.

Bunny chow is essentially a kind of bread bowl. You take a loaf of white bread, hollow out the middle and fill it with a curry, either vegetarian beans or some type of meat.

But not rabbit. The name "bunny" comes from the corruption of an Indian term referring to merchants. The dish has its origins in Durban, South Africa's third-largest city.

Senate Republicans Defy Democrats' Boycott To Advance Trump Nominees

By Arnie Seipel 2 hours ago

Updated 1:15 p.m. ET

A day after Democrats on the Senate Finance Committee boycotted votes to advance the nominations for President Trump's nominees to lead the departments of the Treasury and Health and Human Services, the panel's Republicans met in a surprise meeting Wednesday morning and voted to suspend committee rules to vote on those nominees without Democrats present.

Despite Turmoil, Latinos In California Are Prospering

By Karen Grigsby Bates 2 hours ago

It's been a tense week for immigrants and people of color throughout the country, but there was some good news in California: a new study by the advocacy group National Council of La Raza points out that the state's Latinos, as a group, are doing much better in many areas.

