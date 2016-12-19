Montana News
Montana Congressional Delegation Reacts To Trump's Inauguration
Montana’s senators offered their reactions to the inauguration of President Donald Trump today. Here’s the complete statement Republican Steve Daines sent to the media.
More Montana News
- Capitol Talk: Zinke's Confirmation Hearing, Coal Tax Money, And Women's Rights
- Arntzen Alleges False Test Data Reporting By Juneau
- Fingers Crossed For Tailend Of Flu Season
- Montana Congressional Delegation Reacts To Trump's Inauguration
- David McCumber Shares Surprises And Concerns This Legislative Session
- 'Foster Care Bill Of Rights' Gets First Hearing
'Capitol Talk': Budget Busting Cuts, ACA Repeal, And Zinke's Replacement In Congress
State lawmakers consider big budget cuts this session, including $93 million in cuts for the Department of Health and Human Services. The Montana Legislature begins preparations for the possible repeal of the Affordable Care Act, and two familiar names are circulating for the special election to fill Ryan Zinke’s congressional seat — Gianforte and Baucus. Join Sally Mauk, Chuck Johnson, and Rob Saldin now for this episode of "Capitol Talk."
MTPR Features
6 Tips To Relieve A Common Cold: Dr. Starbuck Explains
Hi! I’m Dr. Jamison Starbuck. I’m a naturopathic family physician and I’m here today to talk about ways to feel better when you’ve got a COLD. Everybody knows what a cold is, right? Stuffy nose, watery eyes. Your head feels heavy and your throat is scratchy. You just don’t feel good.