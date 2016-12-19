Montana News
Hundreds Gather Against Hate In Whitefish
Temperatures were in the single digits Saturday morning in Whitefish, but that didn’t stop a few hundred people from flooding the streets downtown for a block party. With the ski hill as a backdrop, Jessica Loti Leferrier addressed a bundled-up crowd milling around heat lamps and spilling onto snowbanks. "The extremist groups that have been making all the news do not represent us," she said.
More Montana News
- Bill Could Allow Montanans To Own Pet Foxes
- Budget Defines First Week Of Montana Legislature
- Tester: Obamacare Repeal Has 'Real World Impacts'
- Hundreds Gather Against Hate In Whitefish
- Ben Parsons, Firefighter And Mentor, Dies In Avalanche
- 'Capitol Talk': Budget Collision Course, Infrastructure, And The House Election
'Capitol Talk': Budget Collision Course, Infrastructure, And The House Election
This week on "Capitol Talk": Democrats and Republicans are on a collision course over the state budget. The quickly dissipating spirit of cooperation and non-partisanship at the Legislature . The Republican and Democratic rift over infrastructure projects. And the growing number of candidates, both inside and outside the legislature, for Ryan Zinke's soon-to-be-vacant seat.
MTPR Features
How To Avoid Frostbite When You Play Outside: Dr. Starbuck Explains
Hi! I’m Dr. Jamison Starbuck, a naturopathic family physician. I’m here today to give you health tips on two chilly topics: frostbite and frostnip. The difference between frostbite and frostnip is like the difference between a dog bite and a dog nip. A bite hurts a lot and might leave a scar. A nip hurts, but it doesn’t usually cut the skin, and the pain goes away quickly.