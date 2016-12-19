MTPR

Some of the people at the Love Not Hate rally in Whitefish Saturday
Nicky Ouellet

Hundreds Gather Against Hate In Whitefish

Temperatures were in the single digits Saturday morning in Whitefish, but that didn’t stop a few hundred people from flooding the streets downtown for a block party. With the ski hill as a backdrop, Jessica Loti Leferrier addressed a bundled-up crowd milling around heat lamps and spilling onto snowbanks. "The extremist groups that have been making all the news do not represent us," she said.

Senator Jon Tester at the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Health Department Saturday
Eric Whitney

Tester: Obamacare Repeal Has 'Real World Impacts'

Jon Sesso, Senate minority leader and other Democrats at a press conference Tuesday, Jan, 3 at the Capitol.
Freddy Monares - UM Community News Service

Budget Defines First Week Of Montana Legislature

Montana Capitol.
Mike Albans

'Capitol Talk': Budget Collision Course, Infrastructure, And The House Election

This week on "Capitol Talk": Democrats and Republicans are on a collision course over the state budget. The quickly dissipating spirit of cooperation and non-partisanship at the Legislature . The Republican and Democratic rift over infrastructure projects. And the growing number of candidates, both inside and outside the legislature, for Ryan Zinke's soon-to-be-vacant seat.

Bill Dickinson

How To Avoid Frostbite When You Play Outside: Dr. Starbuck Explains

Hi! I’m Dr. Jamison Starbuck, a naturopathic family physician. I’m here today to give you health tips on two chilly topics: frostbite and frostnip. The difference between frostbite and frostnip is like the difference between a dog bite and a dog nip. A bite hurts a lot and might leave a scar. A nip hurts, but it doesn’t usually cut the skin, and the pain goes away quickly.

Van Gelder was closely associated with Blue Note Records, an American jazz record label.
FLICKR USER, TIM (CC-BY-2.0)

The Engineer Behind Modern Jazz, On The Next 'Unsung Heroes'

Nick Waterhouse- "Never Twice"

Zed's 10 Favorite Albums Of 2016

Holiday Specials On MTPR

Happy Holidays from Montana Public Radio! Make MTPR part of your celebrations with these special holiday programs:

Threshold Podcast: Exploring The Past, Present, And Future Of Bison And Humans

Bull bison in Yellowstone National Park
YellowstoneNPS-flickr (CC-BY-2.0)

People and bison first met 75,000 years ago, and ever since, we've been hunting them, painting them, and walking with them into new lands. Before Europeans arrived in America there were more than 50 million bison here. By 1901, there were just 23 wild bison left. Now, we have some decisions to make. Can we ever have wild free-roaming bison in North America again? Should we? What does the history of bison have to teach us about ourselves?

Support Montana Public Radio This Giving Tuesday

Donate to Montana Public Radio today and get an exclusive ringtone from Radiolab's Jad Abumrad as a thank-you gift.

Today is Giving Tuesday, a day designated to "give back to the community." Created in 2012 to contrast with Black Friday and Cyber Monday, this Tuesday, we remember to be generous.

Giving Tuesday is a great time to make your year-end donation to Montana Public Radio. Donate today and you'll get an exclusive ringtone recorded by Radiolab's Jad Abumrad just for MTPR supporters.

'After a Terrifying Nap'

Daniel Orth

by Michael Earl Craig

Gratitude came down
in the form of a golden
grasshopper.

Not golden like a bar of gold
(an ingot)
or golden like honey
or paint on a football helmet.
It was another kind of gold.

This grasshopper
glanced in through the open
widow of a southbound car,
hit the fleeced shoulder of
a sleeping infant and bounced
down onto the floor.
It came to rest beside a potato chip.

Bill Could Allow Montanans To Own Pet Foxes

Red fox.
(PD)

Have you ever wanted to own a fox? Well, you may be in luck. There’s a bill in Helena that would allow just that.

At first, we thought that this bill was trying to open the door to commercial fox fur farming in the state. A couple of years ago, there was controversy about a bobcat fur farm in eastern Montana. Well were wrong.

Budget Defines First Week Of Montana Legislature

Jon Sesso, Senate minority leader and other Democrats at a press conference Tuesday, Jan, 3 at the Capitol.
Freddy Monares - UM Community News Service

HELENA — Montana’s 2017 Legislature has begun to tackle a wide swath of issues, from public safety to infrastructure, from education to agriculture. But as the first of many bills were read in committee rooms around the Capitol last week, it became clear that everything this time around would focus on the budget.

Tester: Obamacare Repeal Has 'Real World Impacts'

Senator Jon Tester at the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Health Department Saturday
Eric Whitney

Senator Jon Tester is asking for feedback on what would happen if Congress and the Trump administration repeal the Affordable Care Act as they’ve been promising.

On Friday and Saturday he visited Libby, Kalispell, and Missoula to meet with health care providers and leaders at hospitals, clinics and public health departments.

Hundreds Gather Against Hate In Whitefish

Some of the people at the Love Not Hate rally in Whitefish Saturday
Nicky Ouellet

Temperatures were in the single digits Saturday morning in Whitefish, but that didn’t stop a few hundred people from flooding the streets downtown for a block party. With the ski hill as a backdrop, Jessica Loti Leferrier addressed a bundled-up crowd milling around heat lamps and spilling onto snowbanks.

"The extremist groups that have been making all the news do not represent us," she said.

How To Avoid Frostbite When You Play Outside: Dr. Starbuck Explains

Bill Dickinson

Hi!  I’m Dr. Jamison Starbuck, a naturopathic family physician. I’m here today to give you health tips on two chilly topics: frostbite and frostnip.

The difference between frostbite and frostnip is like the difference between a dog bite and a dog nip. A bite hurts a lot and might leave a scar. A nip hurts, but it doesn’t usually cut the skin, and the pain goes away quickly.

Recipe: Moroccan Lamb, Apple and Squash Tagine

Flickr user, Farther Along (CC-BY-2.0)

Food Guy Greg Patent writes:

Lamb is great with apples, and the following recipe – a Moroccan-style tagine – takes full advantage of Montana's bumper crop. You’ll need about 2 pounds of a tart apple variety. A tagine can refer to a specific cooking vessel or to the dish itself, in this case a kind of stew.

Ben Parsons, Firefighter And Mentor, Dies In Avalanche

Stanton Mountain in Glacier National Park.
Jacob W. Frank/NPS (PD)

Authorities have identified the Kalispell man who died yesterday from injuries sustained in an avalanche while backcountry skiing in Glacier National Park. Thirty-six-year-old Ben Parsons was an accomplished endurance athlete, a firefighter in Whitefish and a youth mentor at Ridge Mountain Academy.

Prestigious Ballet Competition Comes To Missoula

Bar feet
Flickr user, Roger Jones (cc-by-2.0)

The Rocky Mountain Ballet Theatre (RMBT), which is based in Missoula, will once again be hosting the prestigious Vienna International Ballet Experience (VIBE). The five-day international dance challenge will be held in conjunction with the the second annual Art of Diplomacy conference and film festival. Charlene Campbell Carey, the Artistic Director of RMBT and the VIBE U.S.A. Director, discusses how the arts deepen human connections.

The events will take place January 10-14, 2016.

'Capitol Talk': Budget Collision Course, Infrastructure, And The House Election

Montana Capitol.
Mike Albans

This week on "Capitol Talk": Democrats and Republicans are on a collision course over the state budget. The quickly dissipating spirit of cooperation and non-partisanship at the Legislature. The Republican and Democratic rift over infrastructure projects. And the growing number of candidates, both inside and outside the legislature, for Ryan Zinke's soon-to-be-vacant seat.

As Venezuelan Go Hungry, The Military Is Trafficking In Food

In Venezuela, food has become so scarce it's now being sold on the black market. One person tells the Associated Press, "it's a better business than drugs."

And the food traffickers are the very people sworn to protect Venezuela: The nation's military.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro gave the military complete control of the food supply last summer, after people began protesting in the streets over food rationing. Shortages had become so bad that people were even ransacking groceries – though many were largely empty.

Smog Police: New Beijing Force Created To Tackle Air Pollution

Beijing is launching a new police force aimed at tackling its persistent smog problem.

This comes after a month of particularly severe air quality that left the capital and dozens of other Chinese cities blanketed in thick brown smog.

State Department Apologizes For Decades Of Anti-LGBT Discrimination

On behalf of the U.S. State Department, John Kerry has issued a formal apology for the department's pattern of discrimination against LGBT employees during a period beginning in the 1940s and stretching for decades.

Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., had asked the secretary of state for such an apology in late November, calling the historical discrimination "un-American and unacceptable."

Tom Hiddleston At Golden Globes: Maybe Not The Best Charity Spokesman

Tom Hiddleston is trending on Twitter, and not for a good reason. Last night at the Golden Globes, he won a best actor award for the AMC series The Night Manager. But his acceptance speech didn't go over as well as his performance. Hiddleston recounted a visit he made to see medics from Doctors Without Borders in South Sudan.

Bears Ears Monument Is A Win For Tribal Food Sovereignty. Will Trump Undo It?

Seven years ago, the Navajo tribal council in southeastern Utah started mapping the secret sites where medicine men and women forage for healing plants and Native people source wild foods. They wanted to make a case for protecting the landscape known as Bears Ears, a place sacred not only to their tribe but to many other tribes in the region, going back thousands of years.

