Montana Capitol.
William Marcus

Changes To Montana's Definition Of Rape Get Bipartisan Support In Helena

Today, lawmakers in a state Senate Judiciary Committee passed a largely bipartisan package of bills aiming to update laws on sexual crimes. But later, the committee split along party lines, shutting down efforts to change traffic laws. Lawmakers in the Montana Senate Judiciary Committee voted unanimously to pass a bill out of committee that could change what Montana legally defines as rape , and remove force from that definition.

Drug Investigation Nets Meth, Guns, And Grenade Launchers In Missoula
Edward O'Brien

Drug Investigation Nets Meth, Guns, And Grenade Launchers In Missoula

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife service is seeking comment on whether fishers deserve ESA protection.
(PD)

USFWS Reconsiders ESA Protection For Northern Rockies Fishers

Montana Capitol.
Mike Albans

'Capitol Talk': Budget Busting Cuts, ACA Repeal, And Zinke's Replacement In Congress

State lawmakers consider big budget cuts this session, including $93 million in cuts for the Department of Health and Human Services. The Montana Legislature begins preparations for the possible repeal of the Affordable Care Act, and two familiar names are circulating for the special election to fill Ryan Zinke’s congressional seat — Gianforte and Baucus. Join Sally Mauk, Chuck Johnson, and Rob Saldin now for this episode of "Capitol Talk."

Emman Nagle

6 Tips To Relieve A Common Cold: Dr. Starbuck Explains

Hi! I’m Dr. Jamison Starbuck. I’m a naturopathic family physician and I’m here today to talk about ways to feel better when you’ve got a COLD. Everybody knows what a cold is, right? Stuffy nose, watery eyes. Your head feels heavy and your throat is scratchy. You just don’t feel good.

Canine scat showing bones and fur.
Josh Burnham

'Field Notes': Seeing The Stories In Scat

Kids Like You And Me: Type I Diabetes

Montana Lawmakers Look For Ways To Address High Healthcare Costs

By Freddy Monares - Legislative News Service Jan 13, 2017
William Marcus

When travelers are looking for a cheaper way to get to their destination, they might try different websites to compare prices. Republican Senator Cary Smith says the same should be true for health care.

Senate Bill 96 would provide incentive for both the patients and their insurers to shop around for their treatment and procedures. The savings would be split between the patient and the insurance company.

Bonding Bill Opens at Montana Legislature

By Jackie Yamanaka Jan 13, 2017

In principal, the main bill that funds road, water, and other infrastructure projects continues to have broad support.

“We do fully support the notion of increased funding at that local level for critical infrastructure, like roads, bridges, water and sewer and the use of bonding in supporting that infrastructure,” said Darryl James of the Montana Infrastructure Coalition.


By Jan 13, 2017
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife service is seeking comment on whether fishers deserve ESA protection.
(PD)

The Fish and Wildlife Service is revisiting whether fishers warrant protection under the Endangered Species Act.

On Friday the Service announced it is seeking comment on the status of the fisher - a member of the weasel family - in its distinct northern Rocky Mountain population for potential listing as a threatened or endangered species.

By & Jan 13, 2017
Edward O'Brien

A major drug investigation that started in 2015 netted several pounds of methamphetamine, dozens of firearms and the conviction of eight defendants.

At a press conference today, Montana U.S. Attorney Michael Cotter said the drugs were primarily being distributed in and around Missoula:

By Jan 13, 2017
Montana Capitol.
William Marcus

Today, lawmakers in a state Senate Judiciary Committee passed a largely bipartisan package of bills aiming to update laws on sexual crimes. But later, the committee split along party lines, shutting down efforts to change traffic laws.

Lawmakers in the Montana Senate Judiciary Committee voted unanimously to pass a bill out of committee that could change what Montana legally defines as rape, and remove force from that definition.

Blackfeet Leaders Celebrate Enactment Of Water Rights Settlements

By MTPR News Jan 13, 2017

Leaders from the Blackfeet Nation joined Montana Congressman Steve Daines and Interior Secretary Sally Jewell in Washington Friday to celebrate the enactment of four Indian water rights settlements.

Lollygagging Swan Ties Up Commuter Train Tracks For 2 Miles

By editor 2 hours ago

San Diego Chargers' Fans Look To Erase Bolt Tattoos

By editor 2 hours ago

After 15 Inaugurations, Why Brotman's Voice Won't Be Heard This Year

By editor 2 hours ago

How The Systemic Segregation Of Schools Is Maintained By 'Individual Choices'

By editor 3 hours ago

Sixty-three years after the Supreme Court's ruling in Brown v. Board of Education, many schools across the country either remain segregated or have re-segregated.

Journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones tells Fresh Air's Terry Gross that when it comes to school segregation, separate is never truly equal.

When The Brain Scrambles Names, It's Because You Love Them

By Michelle Trudeau 4 hours ago

When Samantha Deffler was young, her mother would often call her by her siblings' names — even the dog's name. "Rebecca, Jesse, Molly, Tucker, Samantha," she says.

