Gov. Bullock entering the House chambers before his State of the State speech Tuesday, January 24, 2017 in Helena.
Freddy Monares - UM Legislative News Service

Education, Budget, Energy And Infrastructure Dominate Gov. Bullock’s State Of The State Address

Gov. Steve Bullock outlined his goals for the 2017 Legislature Tuesday during his third State of the State address, including a responsible state budget, infrastructure, business growth and education.

Josh Burnham

Montana Healthcare Employment Up in 2016, Future Uncertain

CSKT Seeks Funding For Bike Path Along Highway 93

For Journalists Who've Worked In China, New White House Tactics Seem Familiar

Like millions of Americans, I watched the new White House press secretary, Sean Spicer, as he tried to convince reporters and viewers last weekend that President Trump's inauguration was the most watched ever — "both in person and around the globe, period!" Spicer made his case even though photos of the National Mall show that attendance was much smaller than at Barack Obama's inauguration in 2009, which – incidentally – I covered. The next day, on NBC's Meet the Press , White House Counselor...

MTPR Features

Penguin Random House/Puffin Books

'The Mad Apprentice': Logan Reviews

The Mad Apprentice is the second book in the Forbidden Library series. It's predecessor, The Forbidden Library , was exciting and, in it, Alice was bound to a creature called "The Dragon" even though it was more of a huge black lizard, but apparently that still qualifies as a dragon.

Brighthorse Books

Author Casts 'Spells for Victory and Courage'

Luciano Martins

How To Get Rid Of Plantar Warts: Dr. Starbuck Explains

Threshold Podcast

Happy Holidays from Montana Public Radio! Make MTPR part of your celebrations with these special holiday programs:

Threshold Podcast: Exploring The Past, Present, And Future Of Bison And Humans

By MTPR Dec 18, 2016
Bull bison in Yellowstone National Park
YellowstoneNPS-flickr (CC-BY-2.0)

People and bison first met 75,000 years ago, and ever since, we've been hunting them, painting them, and walking with them into new lands. Before Europeans arrived in America there were more than 50 million bison here. By 1901, there were just 23 wild bison left. Now, we have some decisions to make. Can we ever have wild free-roaming bison in North America again? Should we? What does the history of bison have to teach us about ourselves?

Greensky Bluegrass: Punk-Acoustic That Teeters Between Control And Chaos

By 8 hours ago

For more than a decade and a half, the members of Greensky Bluegrass have created their own version of bluegrass music, mixing the acoustic stomp of a stringband with the rule-breaking spirit of rock & roll. They redefine that sound once again with their sixth album, Shouted, Written Down & Quoted.

Mary Chapin Carpenter And The Things That We Are Made Of

By 8 hours ago

Multiple Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter Mary Chapin Carpenter returns to Musicians’ Spotlight for a conversation with John Floridis from her Virginia home, highlighting her most recent recording, the critically-acclaimed album, "The Things That We Are Made Of."

Losing The Junk That Goes With Being Human: Melissa Mylchreest And Gary Snyder

By Beth Anne Austein 8 hours ago
Larry Miller (CC-BY-2.0)

"A decade ago I packed everything I owned into my little car and drove across the country to Montana, in part because of a few poems," writes essayist, poet and two-time winner of the Obsidian Prize for Poetry, Melissa Mylchreest.

CSKT Seeks Funding For Bike Path Along Highway 93

By 8 hours ago

A proposal to connect existing bike paths in western Montana received widespread support at a meeting on the Flathead Reservation today. The big hurdle now is securing funding.

The proposed 34-mile multi-use path would follow U.S. 93 from its intersection with Interstate 90 to St. Ignatius.

Lawmakers Consider Study Of Meth's Strain On Montana's Social Services

By 9 hours ago
Shards of methamphetamine hydrochloride, also known as crystal meth.
Radspunk (GFDL)

Lawmakers in Helena Wednesday considered a proposal to study how increased reports of meth use in Montana are impacting the state’s social services.

Representative Ellie Hill Smith, a Missoula Democrat, says the state needs to find a solution for, what she describes as, a meth problem that’s draining state resources:

Bill Would Penalize Outfitters Who Access Public Lands Through Private Property

By Freddy Monares - UM Legislative News Service 9 hours ago

HELENA – The House Fish, Wildlife and Parks Committee will hear testimony Thursday on a bill that would make it a misdemeanor for outfitters to access state trust lands through private property, even if they have permission from landowners to do so. Violation — on the part of an outfitter or landowner — would result in a $500 fine.

Bill Would Help Communities Prepare For Hazardous Materials

By Cole Grant - UM Legislative News Service 10 hours ago

HELENA - About 10 people testified Wednesday for a bill that would create a task force to help communities prepare for and respond to incidents involving hazardous materials. 

Democratic Rep. Denise Hayman of Bozeman said she’s carrying House Bill 296, "to bring the experts together to discuss how we might be better prepared to respond to a disaster, especially in our more remote, rural areas."

Employers Would Get a Tax Credit To Help Pay Down Employee's Student Debt

By Jackie Yamanaka 10 hours ago

A Republican from Winnett is worried about the student loan debt saddling college students.

Representative Bill Harris worries the debt load on college students may force them to leave the state and Montana employers are looking for workers.  He hopes his House Bill 239 bridges that gap.


Helena Attorney Critical Of President's Executive Orders On Immigration

By 10 hours ago
Shahid Haque-Hausrath is an immigration attorney with Helena’s Border Crossing law firm.
Courtesy Photo Border Crossing Law Firm

President Donald  Trump’s executive orders on immigration Wednesday came as little surprise to one Montana immigration attorney.

Helena’s Shahid Haque-Hausrath says he saw President Trump’s immigration orders coming from a mile away:

Montana Healthcare Employment Up in 2016, Future Uncertain

By 11 hours ago
Josh Burnham

Healthcare employment in Montana grew by more than 3 percent last year, after years of growth below 1 percent. That's according to the new annual report from the University of Montana's Bureau of Business and Economic Research.

2016 was the first full year of Medicaid expansion in Montana under the Affordable Care Act, which helped the state's uninsured rate drop by nearly two-thirds.

Wanted: Next Generation Of Luge Competitors

By Aaron Schachter 16 minutes ago

It isn't easy to find people to do luge, the sport that uses a tiny little sled to rip down an icy track at about 90 miles an hour. That's largely because there are only three places in the U.S. where you can try the real thing.

USA Luge, the organization that recruits and trains athletes for international luge competitions, is looking for the next generation of competitors, and it's throwing regional events to find new talent.

As Wall Moves Forward, Mexico's President Mulls Canceling U.S. Trip

By Carrie Kahn 1 hour ago

Mexicans reacted angrily to President Trump's executive order — which among many things directed the U.S. government to begin immediate construction of a border wall.

Mexican lawmakers are urging President Enrique Peña Nieto to cancel his scheduled visit to Washington, D.C. on Jan. 31.

Peña Nieto has not said whether he will cancel the meeting.

Mary Tyler Moore: On Her Own, Single And Singular

By Linda Holmes 1 hour ago

Mary Tyler Moore, who died Wednesday, wasn't just beloved. She was the kind of beloved where they build you a statue. Moore's statue is in Minneapolis, where her best-known character, Mary Richards of The Mary Tyler Moore Show, worked for the fictional television station WJM. She'd already won two Emmys playing Laura Petrie on The Dick Van Dyke Show, but Moore cemented her icon status when Mary Richards walked into that job interview. Even if she got off to a rough start with Lou Grant, her soon-to-be boss, who kept a bottle of whiskey in his desk.

Can Groups Sue Over Trump's Business Conflicts Even If They Weren't Harmed?

By Jim Zarroli 1 hour ago

President Trump's continued business dealings have generated plenty of teeth-gnashing about whether the occupant of the White House will be profiting off his new role.

The question is who has the standing to do anything about it.

For A Stark Contrast To U.S. Immigration Policy, Try Canada

By Marisa Peñaloza 1 hour ago

As the Trump administration is expected to overhaul America's immigration system, some policymakers suggest looking north to Canada.

That's because Canadians see immigration as critical to their economic success. The nation has invited in so many immigrants that today, one-fifth of the population is foreign-born.

Yet Canadians don't seem to wrestle with anti-immigrant nativism that has erupted in the U.S. and Europe.

