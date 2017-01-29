Montana News
Montana Court Administrator: Proposed Judicial Branch Cuts Unsustainable
As the state faces a budget shortfall, lawmakers in Helena are asking departments across the state to trim their spending. But the judicial branch says its caseloads are increasing, and it needs more funds. Between 2014 and 2015 the number of cases of child abuse and neglect in district courts rose by 700, according to testimony from court representatives.
