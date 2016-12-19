MTPR

Montana News

State Representative Kelly McCarthy has expressed interest in running to fill Rep. Ryan Zinke's House seat.
Montana Legislature

Third Montana Democrat Enters Race For Zinke's House Seat

A third Montana Democrat has announced interest in the party’s nomination for the state’s lone Congressional seat. President-elect Donald Trump nominated Republican U.S Congressman Ryan Zinke to be the next Secretary of the Interior Department . If Zinke wins that nomination, Democratic Billings State Representative Kelly McCarthy says he'd like to step in to replace him:

Read More
Strong winds, snow, and extreme cold temperatures are forcast for western Montana this weekend.
National Weather Service Missoula

Frigid Temperatures, High Winds Will Usher In The New Year

Montana Commissioner of Political Practices, Jonathan Motl.
Corin Cates-Carney

Montana Political Practices Commissioner To Remain In Office For Now

As U.S. Confronts Russia, Trump's Admiration Of Putin Is Consistent

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UaVWRetR4jg President-elect Donald Trump is unabashedly praising Russian President Vladimir Putin, a day after outgoing President Obama issued tough sanctions against the country in response to alleged cyberattacks intended to influence the U.S. elections. In a tweet Friday afternoon, Trump responded to Putin's decision not to expel U.S. diplomats from Russia in kind after Obama ordered 35 Russian diplomats to leave the country — admiring the Russian leader's...

Read More

MTPR Features

Josh Ritter's 'Messianic Oracular Honky-Tonk'

From humble beginnings in Moscow, ID, acclaimed singer-songwriter Josh Ritter recorded and released his self-titled debut in 1999 after graduating from Oberlin College with a self-created “American History Through Narrative Folk Music” major. His albums have been praised for their beautifully spare songwriting, textured imagery and simple lyrics.

Read More
Penguin Random House

Evel Knievel, Polygamist Mormons, And A Great Escape

Flickr user, Christopher Paquette (CC-BY-2.0)

The Magic Of Miso

MTPR Schedule

Montana Public Radio Schedule

See what's coming up on MTPR

Threshold Podcast

Inside MTPR

Holiday Specials On MTPR

By MTPR Dec 19, 2016
Make Montana Public Radio part of your holiday celebrations.

Happy Holidays from Montana Public Radio! Make MTPR part of your celebrations with these special holiday programs:

Threshold Podcast: Exploring The Past, Present, And Future Of Bison And Humans

By MTPR Dec 18, 2016
Bull bison in Yellowstone National Park
YellowstoneNPS-flickr (CC-BY-2.0)

People and bison first met 75,000 years ago, and ever since, we've been hunting them, painting them, and walking with them into new lands. Before Europeans arrived in America there were more than 50 million bison here. By 1901, there were just 23 wild bison left. Now, we have some decisions to make. Can we ever have wild free-roaming bison in North America again? Should we? What does the history of bison have to teach us about ourselves?

Support Montana Public Radio This Giving Tuesday

By MTPR Nov 29, 2016
Donate to Montana Public Radio today and get an exclusive ringtone from Radiolab's Jad Abumrad as a thank-you gift.

Today is Giving Tuesday, a day designated to "give back to the community." Created in 2012 to contrast with Black Friday and Cyber Monday, this Tuesday, we remember to be generous.

Giving Tuesday is a great time to make your year-end donation to Montana Public Radio. Donate today and you'll get an exclusive ringtone recorded by Radiolab's Jad Abumrad just for MTPR supporters.

Connect with MTPR

NPR News

Syria And Russia Among Major International Stories Of 2016

By editor 7 hours ago

Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

Underwear, Dolls And More: Latin American New Year's Traditions

By editor 7 hours ago

Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

Russians Toast The New Year With Elaborate Cocktails, Not Vodka

By 7 hours ago

Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

Barbershop: 2016 Is Almost Over, But Was It Really The Worst?

By Marilyn Geewax 7 hours ago

Copyright 2016 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott Reflects On A Tumultuous Year

By editor 7 hours ago

Copyright 2016 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

MICHEL MARTIN, BYLINE: It's New Year's Eve, the last day of the year, so we thought we'd spend this hour reflecting on the year that was by checking back in with some of the people we spoke with throughout the year to hear their reflections and their hopes for the coming year.

More NPR News

Melissa Kwasny And Theodore Roethke Reflect On Consciousness And Nature's "Echo-System"

By Reflections West Dec 30, 2016

"I have been thinking about consciousness, who has it and who doesn’t," writes poet, essayist and editor, Melissa Kwasny. "'Consciousness: to have a sense of oneself as apart from others.'  Science has discovered that even plants can distinguish between a self and a not-self, halting their growing roots in contact with the foreign.

Opponents Sue Over Creston Water Bottling Plant Zoning

By Dec 30, 2016
Montana Artesian Water Company is seeking permits for a facility that would produce several million bottles of water each year.
Nicky Ouellet

Opponents of a proposed water bottling plant near Creston are suing Flathead County.

The Egan Slough Community sued after commissioners denied their attempt to rezone the proposed location of the bottling plant for strictly agricultural use. 65 percent of neighboring land owners signed a petition for re-zoning.

Montana Political Practices Commissioner To Remain In Office For Now

By Matt Volz - Associated Press Dec 30, 2016
Montana Commissioner of Political Practices, Jonathan Motl.
Corin Cates-Carney

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana's commissioner of political practices will remain in office beyond the expiration of his term Sunday until a state judge rules on a lawsuit seeking to keep him in office for a full six years.

Frigid Temperatures, High Winds Will Usher In The New Year

By MTPR News Dec 30, 2016
Strong winds, snow, and extreme cold temperatures are forcast for western Montana this weekend.
National Weather Service Missoula

The National Weather Service has updated its forecast for the extreme cold temperatures coming next week.

It’s now saying to expect higher wind speeds, mainly from Butte to Missoula Sunday morning, and now says those high winds can be expected to last into Tuesday morning.

Third Montana Democrat Enters Race For Zinke's House Seat

By Dec 30, 2016
State Representative Kelly McCarthy has expressed interest in running to fill Rep. Ryan Zinke's House seat.
Montana Legislature

A third Montana Democrat has announced interest in the party’s nomination for the state’s lone Congressional seat.

President-elect Donald Trump nominated Republican U.S Congressman Ryan Zinke to be the next Secretary of the Interior Department. If Zinke wins that nomination, Democratic Billings State Representative Kelly McCarthy says he'd like to step in to replace him:

Ruffed Grouse: Strolling On And Exploding From The Snow

By Alyssa McLean Dec 30, 2016
Flickr user, Seabamirum

Their cryptic brown and white coloration makes ruffed grouse hard to see - often, the first sign you'll have of one is the deep sound of wings flapping, followed by an eruption of feathers nearby. A classic sound of spring in areas where ruffed grouse live is the booming sound of the male grouse, drumming atop a rock or log or mound, simultaneously announcing and defending its 6-10 acre territory. The sound has been described as "an engine trying to start."

'Celebration Of Lights' Takes On New Meaning As Montana Town Fights Anti-Semitism

By editor Dec 30, 2016

The Jewish community in Whitefish, Mont., has become the target of online harassment by neo-Nazis after Sherry Spencer, the mother of emerging white nationalist leader Richard Spencer, wrote online about being asked to sell her downtown properties and donate the profits to the Montana Human Rights Network.

Toby Thompson And Ken McCullough Reflect On December In The New Atlas Bar

By Beth Anne Austein Dec 30, 2016
Flickr user, Bradley Gordon. (CC-BY-2.0)

"In my youth, I was restless enough to have spent four years on the road searching for the Great American Bar," writes Livingston, MT teacher and author, Toby Thompson.  "I often visited thirty a day, learning in my travels that the mountain West– specifically Montana–held more saloons than any other region.

US Considers Mining Limits In West To Save Sage Grouse

By Dan Elliot - Associated Press Dec 29, 2016
The Obama administration offered five possible plans Thursday for limiting mining on federal land in the West to protect the vulnerable greater sage grouse.
U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, Pacific Southwest Region (CC-BY-2)

DENVER (AP) — The Obama administration offered five possible plans Thursday for limiting mining on federal land in the West to protect the vulnerable greater sage grouse, but it isn't saying which it prefers.

The options range from banning new mining activity on about 15,000 square miles for up to 20 years to imposing no additional restrictions on mine locations.

Montana Republicans Set $1,740 Fee For US House Candidates

By Associated Press Dec 29, 2016
Montana Republican Party

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Montana Republican Party is charging a $1,740 fee to people interested in replacing U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke, who has been nominated to lead the Interior Department.

Pages