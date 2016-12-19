Montana News
Changes To Montana's Definition Of Rape Get Bipartisan Support In Helena
Today, lawmakers in a state Senate Judiciary Committee passed a largely bipartisan package of bills aiming to update laws on sexual crimes. But later, the committee split along party lines, shutting down efforts to change traffic laws. Lawmakers in the Montana Senate Judiciary Committee voted unanimously to pass a bill out of committee that could change what Montana legally defines as rape , and remove force from that definition.
'Capitol Talk': Budget Busting Cuts, ACA Repeal, And Zinke's Replacement In Congress
State lawmakers consider big budget cuts this session, including $93 million in cuts for the Department of Health and Human Services. The Montana Legislature begins preparations for the possible repeal of the Affordable Care Act, and two familiar names are circulating for the special election to fill Ryan Zinke’s congressional seat — Gianforte and Baucus. Join Sally Mauk, Chuck Johnson, and Rob Saldin now for this episode of "Capitol Talk."
MTPR Features
6 Tips To Relieve A Common Cold: Dr. Starbuck Explains
Hi! I’m Dr. Jamison Starbuck. I’m a naturopathic family physician and I’m here today to talk about ways to feel better when you’ve got a COLD. Everybody knows what a cold is, right? Stuffy nose, watery eyes. Your head feels heavy and your throat is scratchy. You just don’t feel good.