Montana News
Education, Budget, Energy And Infrastructure Dominate Gov. Bullock’s State Of The State Address
Gov. Steve Bullock outlined his goals for the 2017 Legislature Tuesday during his third State of the State address, including a responsible state budget, infrastructure, business growth and education.
More Montana News
- CSKT Seeks Funding For Bike Path Along Highway 93
- Lawmakers Consider Study Of Meth's Strain On Montana's Social Services
- Bill Would Penalize Outfitters Who Access Public Lands Through Private Property
- Bill Would Help Communities Prepare For Hazardous Materials
- Employers Would Get a Tax Credit To Help Pay Down Employee's Student Debt
- Helena Attorney Critical Of President's Executive Orders On Immigration
For Journalists Who've Worked In China, New White House Tactics Seem Familiar
Like millions of Americans, I watched the new White House press secretary, Sean Spicer, as he tried to convince reporters and viewers last weekend that President Trump's inauguration was the most watched ever — "both in person and around the globe, period!" Spicer made his case even though photos of the National Mall show that attendance was much smaller than at Barack Obama's inauguration in 2009, which – incidentally – I covered. The next day, on NBC's Meet the Press , White House Counselor...
MTPR Features
'The Mad Apprentice': Logan Reviews
The Mad Apprentice is the second book in the Forbidden Library series. It's predecessor, The Forbidden Library , was exciting and, in it, Alice was bound to a creature called "The Dragon" even though it was more of a huge black lizard, but apparently that still qualifies as a dragon.