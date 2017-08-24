From 2009: A Conversation With Composer David Maslanka ("Musician's Spotlight," August 24, 2017)

On this week's "Musician's Spotlight," we re-broadcast a program from 2009, in tribute to the award-winning composer, David Maslanka, who died August 6, 2017. A writer, teacher and philosopher as well as composer of over 150 works, Maslanka's music is deeply spiritual and reflects his thirst for knowledge and understanding of the human condition.

Over 25 years ago, Maslanka left academia and the East Coast for a freelance career based in Missoula, but he continued to travel the globe, directing the many musical ensembles that have performed and recorded his compositions.

(Broadcast: "Musician's Spotlight," 08/24/17.)