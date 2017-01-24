2017 Oscar Nominations: 'La La Land' Dominates, 'Moonlight' Shines

Updated 9:53 a.m.

When the nominees for the 2017 Academy Awards were announced this morning, La La Land racked up 14 nods, tying records held by Titanic and All About Eve.

Martin Scorsese's Silence received only a single nomination for cinematography, while the small but critically praised Western/crime film Hell or High Water performed above expectations, with nominations for best picture, best supporting actor (Jeff Bridges) and original screenplay.

Call it Oscars Slightly Less White: Unlike last year, when no people of color managed to secure acting or directing nominations, the Academy nominated Denzel Washington for lead actor in Fences, Mahershala Ali and Dev Patel for supporting actor in Moonlight and Lion, respectively, Loving's Ruth Negga in the lead actress category, and Viola Davis (Fences), Naomie Harris (Moonlight) and Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures) were nominated for best supporting actress. Moonlight's Barry Jenkins was also nominated for best director.

ABC will telecast the 89th Annual Oscar Awards ceremony on Sunday, February 26th.



BEST PICTURE

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

First Impressions: If you loved La La Land and were worried that the buzz around it was peaking too early for it to make a strong showing at the Oscars, the raft of nominations it received this morning will either allay your fears, or cement them. One the one hand, it shows, yet again, how much Hollywood loves movies about movies — on the other, we've now got 33 whole days for the film's detractors to feed the palpable, and growing,backlash.

Otherwise, no particular surprises here. Except:

Notable Snubs?: The poor showing of Martin Scorsese's Silence isn't a surprise, if you've been following Oscar prognosticators, but it's striking.



ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences

First Impressions: If there's a surprise here, it's Mortensen, if only because Captain Fantastic came and went so quickly. This is likely shaping up into a battle between Affleck and Washington.



Notable Snubs?: Joel Edgerton's performance in Loving was powerful but inwardly directed, and there may be room for only one stoic-mumbler performance (Affleck) on this list.



ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

First Impressions: Florence Foster Jenkins is a chewy role, and Streep attacks it with Streepish verve, while Portman's performance as Jackie O. risks something by running right up to the edge of satire before retreating to find something smaller, and real. Negga ensures that audiences register the love between Richard and Mildred Loving in a nuanced, grounded way that never feels cloying, and Stone makes the most of some lovely moments in La La Land. But in Elle — a challenging, uncompromising film — Isabell Huppert is icy and ferocious, and she earns our sympathy while remaining unlikable. That is, as they say in acting conservatories, a neat trick.

Notable Snubs?: Just about everyone expected to see Amy Adams in here for her quiet but hugely emotional performance in Arrival. And personally, I'd have loved to see Annette Bening in here, because she does so much in 20th Century Women that's small and quiet, unshowy and true.



ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea

Dev Patel, Lion

Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

First Impressions: Hedges is a slight surprise here, but you can't say he didn't earn his place. Ali is heavily favorited.

Notable Snubs?: Many expected Hugh Grant to earn a nod for Florence Foster Jenkins.



ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

First Impressions: Williams made the very, very most of her relatively brief screentime, as did Harris, Kidman and Spencer. But screentime doesn't matter to Oscar voters (ask Judi Densch), emotional weight does. And by that metric, there's no contest — this is Davis's to lose.



ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

The Red Turtle

Zootopia



CINEMATOGRAPHY

Arrival

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Silence

COSTUME DESIGN



Allied

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Florence Foster Jenkins

Jackie

La La land

DIRECTING

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Denis Villenueve, Arrival

DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)

Fire at Sea

I Am Not Your Negro

Life, Animated

OJ: Made In America

13th

DOCUMENTARY (SHORT SUBJECT)

Extremis

4.1 Miles

Joe's Violin

Watani: My Homeland

The White Helmets

FILM EDITING

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

La La Land

Moonlight

FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Land of Mine, Denmark

A Man Called Ove, Sweden

The Salesman, Iran

Toni Erdmann, Germany

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

A Man Called Ove

Star Trek Beyond

Suicide Squad

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)

Jackie

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Passengers

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)

"Audition (The Fools Who Dream)," La La Land

"Can't Stop the Feeling," Trolls

"City of Stars," La La Land

"The Empty Chair," Jim: The James Foley Story

"How Far I'll Go," Moana

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Arrival

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Hail, Caesar!

La La Land

Passengers

SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)

Blind Vaysha

Borrowed Time

Pear Cider and Cigarettes

Pearl

Piper

SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)

Ennemis Interieurs

La Femme Et Le TGV

Silent Nights

Sing

Timecode

SOUND EDITING

Arrival

Deepwater Horizon

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Sully

SOUND MIXING

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

VISUAL EFFECTS

Deepwater Horizon

Doctor Strange

The Jungle Book

Kubo and the Two Strings

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY)

Arrival

Fences

Hidden Figures

Lion

Moonlight

WRITING (ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY)

Hell or High Water

La La Land

The Lobster

Manchester by the Sea

20th Century Women