MTPR
'After a Terrifying Nap'

By 1 hour ago
  • Daniel Orth

by Michael Earl Craig

Gratitude came down
in the form of a golden
grasshopper.

Not golden like a bar of gold
(an ingot)
or golden like honey
or paint on a football helmet.
It was another kind of gold.

This grasshopper
glanced in through the open
widow of a southbound car,
hit the fleeced shoulder of
a sleeping infant and bounced
down onto the floor.
It came to rest beside a potato chip.

The grasshopper sent forth a golden light.
The infant awoke in his car seat,
looked at the grasshopper
and wiggled his feet, his white socks.

It is likely we are completely ignorant
of our role in the universe.

Michael Earl Craig

Michael Earl Craig grew up in Dayton, Ohio, and was educated at Ohio Wesleyan University, the University of Montana, and the University of Massachusetts at Amherst.

Craig has published four poetry collections — Can You Relax in My House (2002), Yes, Master (2006), Thin Kimono (2010), and Talkativeness (2014) — and the chapbook Jombang Jet. His work has been included in the anthologies Isn’t It Romantic (2004), Everyman’s Library Poems About Horses (2009), The Best American Poetry (2014), and Poems Across the Big Sky II (2016). Michael Earl Craig is the current poet laureate of Montana. He lives near Livingston, Montana, where he works as a farrier.



'We Burn Good Together'

By Nov 21, 2016
Nov. 30 marks the end of open burning season in Montana.
Karl Nousiainen

by Michael Revere

Starting fire in a downpour
is no problem for you and me.
We burn good together.

As we tend the late fall slash fire,
I say, "Sweat feels good."
You say I'm "nasty" and smile.
I see beautiful curves
outlined under your t-shirt.
A small, dried out spruce tree
bursts into flame.

'Buffalo'

By Nov 14, 2016
Shawn McCready

by Eduardo Chirinos

In days of old, buffalo dotted the plains
with a soft, light brown.

Their hooves fearlessly trampled these pastures.
This was their home, their vast

'To the Man in the Jaunty Golf Cap, Wow—

By Nov 7, 2016
Paul Elliott photo

by Rob Carney

I'm glad that wool was saved from coyotes,
glad for winter with its sight lines, glad for trees,

the way they cooperate
by letting go of their leaves.

And I'm glad for the skill of the helicopter pilot,
ski-smooth even in the crosswinds,

'When God Was A Woman'

By Oct 10, 2016
Evan Lavender-Smith / The University of Arizona Press

by Carmen Giménez Smith

When God was a woman,
empire was meh.
When God was a woman,
we built Schools of Listening
and every week we sat quietly
until we could hear
each other's thoughts.

No shadows when God
was a woman. Little girls
had great dominion,
and grandmothers