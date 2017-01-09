'After a Terrifying Nap'

by Michael Earl Craig

Gratitude came down

in the form of a golden

grasshopper.

Not golden like a bar of gold

(an ingot)

or golden like honey

or paint on a football helmet.

It was another kind of gold.

This grasshopper

glanced in through the open

widow of a southbound car,

hit the fleeced shoulder of

a sleeping infant and bounced

down onto the floor.

It came to rest beside a potato chip.

The grasshopper sent forth a golden light.

The infant awoke in his car seat,

looked at the grasshopper

and wiggled his feet, his white socks.

It is likely we are completely ignorant

of our role in the universe.

Michael Earl Craig grew up in Dayton, Ohio, and was educated at Ohio Wesleyan University, the University of Montana, and the University of Massachusetts at Amherst.

Craig has published four poetry collections — Can You Relax in My House (2002), Yes, Master (2006), Thin Kimono (2010), and Talkativeness (2014) — and the chapbook Jombang Jet. His work has been included in the anthologies Isn’t It Romantic (2004), Everyman’s Library Poems About Horses (2009), The Best American Poetry (2014), and Poems Across the Big Sky II (2016). Michael Earl Craig is the current poet laureate of Montana. He lives near Livingston, Montana, where he works as a farrier.