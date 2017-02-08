MTPR

Ag Bill Pushes For State Regulation Over Local Control

By Freddy Monares - UM Legislative News Service 41 minutes ago
  • Senate Bill 155 would mean any regulations dealing with agricultural processes or seed usage would have to come from the state.
    Senate Bill 155 would mean any regulations dealing with agricultural processes or seed usage would have to come from the state.
    PD

Lawmakers in Helena will consider a bill that would strip local governments’ authority to regulate the agricultural industry with the aim of providing consistency for farming techniques across the state. Senate Bill 155 would mean any regulations dealing with agricultural processes or seed usage would have to come from the state.

A similar bill was passed by the Oregon legislature in 2013 after a county’s initiative on a ballot banned GMOs in that area. Representative for Montana Farm Bureau Federation Chelcie Cargill says it’s common for Montana farmers to have land spanned out across county lines.

"Being subject to regulation that varies county, by county, by county, makes it really difficult for them to operate in each individual county and becomes pretty burdensome and cost prohibitive to those farm and ranch families in Montana,” Cargill says.

The Senate Agriculture, Livestock and Irrigation Committee hears the bill Thursday.

Freddy Monares is a reporter with the UM Legislative News Service, a partnership of the University of Montana School of Journalism, the Montana Broadcasters Association and the Greater Montana Foundation.
 

Tags: 
Montana Legislature
agriculture
SB-155
Chelcie Cargill
livestock
GMO

Related Content

Ag. Group Says Trump Appointees Could Have Big Impact On Farmers

By Nov 30, 2016
Ag. Group Says Trump Appointees Could Have 'Big Impact' On Farmers
(PD)

Montana grain growers should be keeping an eye on more than who President-elect Trump appoints as agriculture secretary. That’s what an industry expert told them at their conference in Great Falls Wednesday.

Deep Cuts Proposed for University Service Agencies

By Jackie Yamanaka Feb 2, 2017

Agricultural producers and fire chiefs say they will be among those harmed by the deep cuts proposed for the service agencies that are tied to the Montana university system.


Big Brewers Expected To Buy Less Montana Barley This Year

By MTPR News Jan 26, 2017
Two of the state's largest buyers of barley announced plans to reduce the number of contracts they offer to growers by as much as 60 percent.
(PD)

Tough times continue for Montana grain growers.

George Haines, an economist at Montana State University says farmers last year saw, "grain prices in a free fall, really a tough year."