The Alt-Country, Dirt-Wave Sounds Of Izaak Opatz

Montanan Izaak Opatz, a recent guest on the program as a member of the band, The Best Westerns, returns to “Musicians’ Spotlight" with solo project in hand: Mariachi Static. The album was recorded in Los Angeles, and was inspired by all sorts of things: Mojave desert camping excursions; life on a Glacier National Park trail crew; late night ping-pong tournaments - and, of course, unrequited love.

(Broadcast: "Musicians' Spotlight," 2/9/17. Listen weekly on on the radio Thursdays, 7:30 p.m., or via podcast.)