Anders Osborne's Music: A 'Beautiful And Conquering Noise' ("Musician's Spotlight," November 9, 2017)

Combine potent song lyrics, soulful vocals and piercing guitar work and you've got the sound of New Orleans’s musical treasure, Anders Osborne, whom Guitar Player Magazine has called “the poet laureate of Louisiana’s fertile roots music scene.” Join host John Floridis for a conversation with Osborne about keeping a long musical career fresh and in synch with the musician’s own process of maturation.

About his most recent recording, "Flower Box," Osborne says: "I love the way this record comes out stout and determined right out the gate, a four-piece rock & roll band making beautiful and conquering noise."

(Broadcast: "Musician's Spotlight," 11/9/17. Listen on the radio Thursdays, 7:30 p.m., or via podcast.)