MTPR

Around 30 Homes Evacuated Near Eureka Due To Gibraltar Ridge Fire

By Katie Riordan 3 hours ago
  • Closure Order for areas effected by Gibralter Fire.
    Closure Order for areas effected by Gibralter Fire.
    Inciweb

About 30 homes near Eureka were evacuated before dawn today after the fast-growing Gibraltar Ridge Fire was discovered east of town. People quickly mobilized to provide a shelter at the Church of God.

Lora Ercanbrack is with the American Red Cross relief team in Lincoln County. She arrived to the church shelter early Tuesday morning around 6 a.m. to greet weary evacuees, some of whom had already been up for several hours. 

“Getting up in the middle of the night, someone warns you there is a fire really close and you just kind of grab what you can and run as fast as you can, I would assume that’s pretty devastating,” Ercanbrack says.

The Red Cross and community volunteers have been feeding evacuees, setting up cots for sleeping and helping them get information.

“People have stopped by to help, to offer to bring things. We’ve had companies drop off pallets of water and fans because the building we are in does not air conditioning so we’re able to cool it off."

Ercanbrack says more evacuees are expected as evacuations continue.

Tony Burns made his way to the shelter around 3:30 Tuesday morning after he abandoned his campsite just outside Eureka. He was on vacation from the Texas-Arkansas border area. His vacation was cut abruptly short when he began to see smoke plumes in the near distance.

“This being the first time being in a wildfire, I was kind of scared about the situation because I am not used to anything like that," Burns said. "I am used to where I am from, its tornadoes and floods.  You cannot outrun a wildfire.”

Tags: 
wildfire
Lora Ercanbrack
American Red Cross
Lincoln County
Eureka Montana
Tony Burns

Related Content

Montana Wildfire Roundup For August 8, 2017

By 4 hours ago
Andy Lyon/Inciweb

A fast-growing fire discovered last night southeast of Eureka has prompted new evacuations in that area, and at least one injury on that fire.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is estimating that the Gibraltar Ridge fire is about 1,400 acres in size now. They evacuated about 30 residences in the wee hours of this morning, and an estimated 100 more homes are on evacuation standby.

Air Quality Update For Western Montana, August 8, 2017

By 12 hours ago
Inciweb

Missoula City-County Air Quality Specialist Sarah Coefield brings us another of her excellent daily reports:

"Good morning, We're seeing smoke impacts in communities near active fires this morning. While most of Missoula County has generally Moderate air quality this morning, thicker smoke is trapped in the Arlee, Lolo and Seeley Lake valleys.

Firefighters Honor Fallen Hotshot

By Aug 7, 2017
Kate Gemar brought flowers to honor the Brent Witham, the California fireighter who died in western Montana last week. Firefighters from across the country this morning escorted Witham’s body from the Garden City Funeral Home to the Missoula airport.
Edward O'Brien

The body of a 29-year-old California firefighter who died in western Montana last week is now back home in California.

Twenty-nine year-old Hotshot Brent Witham of Mentone, California died August 2 after he was hit by a falling tree while fighting the Lolo Peak Fire.

Firefighters from across the country this morning escorted Witham’s body from the Garden City Funeral Home to the Missoula airport.