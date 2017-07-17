MTPR
Arts And Culture Bring Big Bucks To Missoula

  • Arts Missoula connects art, culture & community through education, advocacy and celebration.
Tom Bensen of Arts Missoula joins MTPR's Michael Marsolek with a report on the economic impact of non-profit arts organizations in Missoula County — a whopping $54 million according to a new report from Americans for the Arts.

"These are numbers that validate what people already know," Bensen says, "that the arts and culture organizations and people contribute a lot to our economy."

Learn more on this episode of "Front Row Center." 

You can also find more information from Arts Missoula, or see the full economic impact report here.

