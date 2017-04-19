Attorney General Announces New Plan To Combat Substance Abuse In Montana

Montana Attorney General Tim Fox announced a new strategy to combat substance abuse in the state on the Capitol steps Wednesday afternoon.

Backed by law enforcement, lawmakers, and healthcare officials, Montana Attorney General Tim Fox announced an initiative his office is calling "AID," short for addressing the impact of drugs:

"To do this, we need everyone to be on the same page. The cost of doing nothing is just too great to imagine."

Fox says his office will fund the project with assistance from $3 million in grant money from the Montana Healthcare Foundation, who is partnering with the Department of Justice in this effort.

Over the summer, the DOJ and Montana Healthcare Foundation will hold 6 listening session across the state to gather input on ways to reduce drug abuse, followed by what Fox calls a substance abuse summit in the Fall.

The attorney general says the list of towns included the listening tour will be announced soon.

The DOJ plan calls for a legislative package ready to deliver before the 2019 session.