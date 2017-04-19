MTPR

Attorney General Announces New Plan To Combat Substance Abuse In Montana

By 5 hours ago

Montana Attorney General Tim Fox announced a new strategy to combat substance abuse in the state on the Capitol steps Wednesday afternoon.

Backed by law enforcement, lawmakers, and healthcare officials, Montana Attorney General Tim Fox announced an initiative his office is calling "AID," short for addressing the impact of drugs:

Montana Attorney General Tim Fox.
Credit Courtesy Montana DOJ

"To do this, we need everyone to be on the same page. The cost of doing nothing is just too great to imagine."

Fox says his office will fund the project with assistance from $3 million in grant money from the Montana Healthcare Foundation, who is partnering with the Department of Justice  in this effort.

Over the summer, the DOJ and Montana Healthcare Foundation will hold 6 listening session across the state to gather input on ways to reduce drug abuse, followed by what Fox calls a substance abuse summit in the Fall.

The attorney general says the list of towns included the listening tour will be announced soon.

The DOJ plan calls for a legislative package ready to deliver before the 2019 session.

Tags: 
Tim Fox
drugs
Montana Healthcare Foundation
Montana Department of Justice

Related Content

Meth Summit: Stakeholders Share Ideas For Curbing Montana's Meth Problems

By Feb 20, 2017
Crystal Methampetamine, or "meth."
File photo (PD)

Montana lawmakers from both sides of the aisle, along with state agency workers and members of the public convened in Helena Saturday with one big problem to discuss.

"Without question, everyone in here, in this room, every citizen in this state, every resident of my community is affected by methamphetamine."

Bill Would Give First-time Drug Offenders Option For Rehab Facilities

By Freddy Monares - UM Legislative News Service Feb 9, 2017
Montana Capitol, Helena
Mike Albans

First-time drug offenders in Montana are currently not given the option to enter residential treatment facilities in the state. House Bill 278 would give judges the option to defer these first-time offenders to a live-in treatment facility, or rehab center, rather than giving them probation.

Drug Investigation Nets Meth, Guns, And Grenade Launchers In Missoula

By & Jan 13, 2017
Drug Investigation Nets Meth, Guns, And Grenade Launchers In Missoula
Edward O'Brien

A major drug investigation that started in 2015 netted several pounds of methamphetamine, dozens of firearms and the conviction of eight defendants.

At a press conference today, Montana U.S. Attorney Michael Cotter said the drugs were primarily being distributed in and around Missoula:

Chronic Pain Patients Lobby For 'Bill Of Rights'

By Mar 11, 2016
Hearing room.
William Marcus

  Today state lawmakers heard from chronic pain patients who want to reform Montana’s policy regarding access to pain medications like opioids.

Casey Brock from Glendive and Terri Anderson from Hamilton call the reform ‘The Montana Pain Patients’ Bill of Rights."