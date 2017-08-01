MTPR

Auditor Matt Rosendale Enters 2018 Race for U.S. Senate

By Jackie Yamanaka 4 minutes ago
Originally published on July 31, 2017 3:15 pm

State Auditor Matt Rosendale is the most prominent Republican to enter the race to challenge U.S. Senator Jon Tester, D-MT, in 2018.

Rosendale, a former state legislator from Glendive, was elected last November to be Montana’s state Insurance and Securities Commissioner.

“I have always said I will serve where Montanans feel I can be the most effective,” he says.

Rosendale has been a vocal opponent of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare. He says his decision to challenge Tester came after fielding calls from Montanans who are unhappy with the job of the incumbent.

Rosendale says there are Montanans who are upset Tester comes home and acts like a farmer but goes back to Washington and votes like Chuck Schumer, D-NY, the Senate Minority leader.

Rosendale says Tester is responsible for Obamacare in the first place, but then complains about Republican efforts to fix it.

So that’s sort of like the arsonist trying to blame the fire department because they’re not doing a good enough job,” Rosendale says. “Now to have Jon Tester complain about the job that the Republicans are doing or not doing to clean up the mess.”

Montana Democratic Party spokesman Chris Meagher said in a written statement, “Matt Rosendale has failed at his job as insurance commissioner and has done nothing to keep health care costs down.”

Rosendale is the fourth Republican to jump into the race. This would be his third run at a statewide office in Montana. He was unsuccessful in his bid for the U.S. House in 2014. He joins lesser known candidates state Senator Al Olszewski, R-Kalispell, businessman Troy Downing of Big Sky, and businessman Ron Murry of Belgrade. State District Judge Russell Fagg of Billings has formed an exploratory committee to run for office. He announced plans to resign from the bench in October.

Republicans will chose their candidate to challenge Tester on the June primary ballot.

Copyright 2017 Yellowstone Public Radio. To see more, visit Yellowstone Public Radio.

Tags: 
Matt Rosendale
Jon Tester
2018 elections
Affordable Care Act
Obamacare
Montana politics

Related Content

Matt Rosendale Announces Run For Montana Senate Seat

By 23 hours ago
Matthew Rosendale, Montana's Commissioner of Securities and Insurance, announces bid for 2018 Senate seat.
Eric Whitney

State Auditor Matt Rosendale ended months of speculation Monday by announcing his intent to seek the Republican nomination to run against incumbent U.S. Senator Jon Tester.

Montana Senators Divided On Healthcare Vote

By & Jul 25, 2017
Sen. Jon Tester.
PD

Montana’s senators on Tuesday took opposite votes on whether to begin debate on repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act.

Montana's Senators On Revised Health Care Bill

By MTPR News Jul 13, 2017
Josh Burnham

Senator Jon Tester is ripping the new Senate health care bill, Senator Steve Daines says he needs more time to study it.

In a press release, Democrat Tester said, “This pig just got more lipstick, but still smells like a pigpen.” He said the bill will rip away coverage from thousands of Montanans, deny coverage to people with pre-existing conditions and impose a, quote, “age tax” on people in their 50s and 60s.

Kalispell Republican Enters 2018 Senate Race

By MTPR News Apr 11, 2017
State Senator Albert Olszewski announced that he'll challenge Sen. Tester in the 2018 Elections.
Montana Legislature

U.S. Sen. Jon Tester has his first challenger in the 2018 Montana elections. Republican state Sen. Albert Olszewski said today he will run for Tester's seat.

Olszewski is an orthopedic surgeon who lives in Kalispell. He served one term in the state House from 2015-2017, and is in his first term in the state Senate.

Fourth Montana Republican Enters Senate Race Against Tester

By Associated Press Jun 23, 2017

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A fourth Montana Republican has filed to run for U.S. Senate in 2018. Ron Murray of Belgrade filed his paperwork with the Federal Election Commission on June 17.

Lee Newspapers of Montana reports that Kalispell state Sen. Albert Olszewski, Scott Roy McLean of Missoula and Troy Downing of Big Sky are also running for the Republican nomination.