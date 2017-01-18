MTPR
Related Program: 
The Write Question

Author Casts 'Spells for Victory and Courage'

By 52 minutes ago
Related Program: 
The Write Question
  • Brighthorse Books

The characters in Spells for Victory and Courage, winner of the Brighthorse Prize for Short Fiction, search for love and belonging in all the broken places. A teenage girl takes care of her ex-jockey father. A retired professor befriends the local shepherd. A carnival clown picks a fight with the wrong customer. And a door-to-door saleswoman peddles dreams of grandeur in the shadow of a defunct lumber mill. Although their circumstances differ, these characters all share on thing: their quest for connection in a lonely and fragmented world.

Spells for Victory and Courage is funny, smart, rich, and strange. And Dana Fitz Gale is a writer who grabs you by the scruff of the neck and won't let go.

The Write Question blog
The Write Question on Facebook
The Write Question on Twitter
The Write Question podcast

Dana Fitz Gale
Credit courtesy: Dana Fitz Gale

Dana Fitz Gale won the Brighthorse Prize in Short Fiction for her debut collection, Spells for Victory and Courage, which was also a finalist for the Flannery O'Connor Award and the Ohio State book prize. She has won numerous other awards for her fiction, which has recently appeared in The Georgia Review, The Hudson Review, Crazyhorse, and Prairie Schooner, among other places. She has an MFA from the University of Montana and lives in the Bitterroot valley with her husband, their two sons, and a variety of animals.

Tags: 
Dana Fitz Gale
short fiction
story collection
short stories

Related Content

Hominid, Thomas Meagher, Bank Robber, Teen Girls...

By Feb 3, 2016
Drumlummon Contemporary Fiction Series / Riverbend Publishing

Survivors Said contains Matt Pavelich's best stories written over four decades. About the collection, Gish Jen, author of Typical American and The Love Wife , writes, “What writing! The stories in Survivors Said are of the young and the old, of people getting out and people getting by. . . .

Shawn Vestal's Godforsaken Idaho is Populated with Mormons

By Oct 9, 2013
Godforsaken Idaho: Stories, by Shawn Vestal

During the program Shawn Vestal talks about and reads from his collection of stories titled 'Godforsaken Idaho.'

Monsters Prowl Sharma Shields' Story Collection

By Oct 30, 2013
'Favorite Monster: Stories' by Sharma Shields

Spokane author Sharma Shields talks about the stories in her collection, Favorite Monster, winner of an Autumn House Fiction Prize. She also reads two short passages from the book.

About the book:

'FUNNY ONCE' Is Funny Lots

By Nov 12, 2015
Funny Once, by Antonya Nelson

The stories in Antonya Nelson's collection Funny Once are clear-eyed, hard-edged, beautifully formed. In the title story, "Funny Once," a couple held together by bad behavior fall into a lie with their more responsible friends. In "The Village," a woman visits her father at a nursing home, recalling his equanimity at her teenage misdeeds and gaining a new understanding of his own past indiscretions.

Stories Show Small-Town Life As Fragile, Lonely, Remarkable

By Jun 22, 2016

In these twelve new stories of All I Want Is What You’ve Got, award-winning author Glen Chamberlain deftly writes about the fragility of small town life. Chamberlain ushers us amongst the half-broken lives, sharing the moments of regret, yet allowing the redemptive qualities of her characters to ultimately shine through. From a night nurse confessing her forgotten desires to an invalid to a Chinese girl trying to piece together a past from a single photograph; from an elderly rodeo cowboy falling in love with a beautiful stranger to a woman acutely aware of the intricacies that lead to her own death, All I Want Is What You’ve Got is that book of stories that reveals how the most profound moments in life are the ones taken for granted.

Sherril Jaffe Talks About Creative Inspiration and Stories

By May 2, 2013
You Are Not Alone & Other Stories, by Sherril Jaffe

San Francisco-based author Sherril Jaffe talks about creative inspiration and reads from her award-winning collection, You Are Not Alone & Other Stories.

BOOK DESCRIPTION
A homeless woman takes up residence in a man's closet; a detective solves cases by feeling the emotions of the perpetrators; a woman happens upon a swingers' club in the back of a tire shop; a couple struggling with their pets' protracted endgame puts out a hit on them; and a man's mother, newly dead and buried, calls him to ask if she can visit.