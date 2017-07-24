MTPR

Automatic Budget Cuts Could Pull Millions From Montana Firefighting Fund

By 46 minutes ago
  • Gov. Steve Bullock.
    Gov. Steve Bullock.
    Freddy Monares - UM Legislative News Service

An automatic state budget cut could pull tens of millions of dollars out of the state firefighting fund as early as Tuesday.

During the legislative session earlier this year state lawmakers approved a bill that triggers budget cuts based on how much revenue is coming in.

Those revenues are far behind what Governor Steve Bullock budgeted for. And that means cuts to numerous state agencies and institutions, including the fire fighting fund.

Monday, Governor Bullock said the state will be able to find the money it needs to pay any fire expenses.

"The fire fund is over – it’s north of $60 million, but certainly the availability of money in that isn’t causing me any concern," Bullock said.

The budget cut could pull about half of that $60 million to stabilize the state budget. On Sunday Bullock declared a state of emergency, which allows him to access an additional $16 million emergency fund if necessary.

Tags: 
Steve Bullock
state budget
Montana Legislature
wildfire
Montana politics

Related Content

Montana's Lodgepole Complex Is The Size Of New York City

By 1 hour ago

The largest wildfire in the nation burns right now in Montana, and it's the size of New York City. The 353 square mile Lodgepole Complex fire is burning in Garfield and Petroleum counties of eastern Montana.

Montana Wildfire Roundup For July 24, 2017

By 8 hours ago
The Goat Creek Fire from St. Mary Peak Sunday
Rob Saldin

Updated 4:10 pm

In Lolo tonight, there’s a public meeting at Lolo Elementary at 7pm about the Lolo Peak fire. Another meeting on the fire tomorrow (07/25) is scheduled for the same time at Stevensville High School.

Fire Information Meetings For July 23-24, 2017

By Jul 21, 2017
File photo
Eric Whitney

There will be a Community Meeting Tomorrow for the Whetstone Ridge & Myers Fires. Representatives from the Goat Creek, Little Hogback, and Sliderock Fires will be presenting an update on those fires. The meeting is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Philipsburg School located at 407 Schnepel St. in Philipsburg, Montana.

There will be a public meeting for the Lolo Peak Fire on Monday, July 24, at 7:00 p.m. in the gymnasium at the Lolo Elementary School.

An interactive map of the fire can be found here.