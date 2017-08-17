Beat The Smoke And Heat With The Psychedelic Circus

Tired of smokey eyes from smokey skies? The Psychedelic Circus rolls onto the airwaves of Montana Public Radio Friday night from 10 p.m. to midnight to take your mind off the heat and summer smoke. Psychedelic musical gems will transport you to clear skies and cleanse your aura in preparation for the coming eclipse.

Join Joan Richarde and Doc Sandoz, on your radio or online Friday August 18, 2017 at 10 p.m. for a rollicking romp through psychedelic music from the classic years: 1967-1973. Let our Psychedelic Soundtrack take you on the journey to the center of your mind!