Beat The Smoke And Heat With The Psychedelic Circus

Tired of smokey eyes from smokey skies? The Psychedelic Circus rolls onto the airwaves of Montana Public Radio Friday night from 10 p.m. to midnight to take your mind off the heat and summer smoke.  Psychedelic musical gems will transport you to clear skies and cleanse your aura in preparation for the coming eclipse. 

Join Joan Richarde and Doc Sandoz, on your radio or online Friday August 18, 2017 at 10 p.m. for a rollicking romp through psychedelic music from the classic years: 1967-1973.  Let our Psychedelic Soundtrack take you on the journey to the center of your mind!

The Psychedelic Circus

'Psychedelic Circus' Returns For A Summer Celebration

By Jun 21, 2017
Brook Trout

Beautiful floral blooms in bright 'tie-dye' colors will surround your ears when the Psychedelic Circus rolls back into town on Friday, June 23 from 10:00 p.m. to midnight. Doc Sandoz will join Joan Richarde in a musical celebration of the official start of summer. Raise a glass to toast the season and let the music raise you to higher inner plane!

Celebrate Spring With Musical Sound Blossoms From The Psychedelic Circus

By Apr 20, 2017
Tune in to the Psychelic Circus on MTPR, 10:00 p.m. April 21, 2017.

Celebrate the first full month of Spring with Doc Sandoz and Joan Richarde by tuning in to The Psychedelic Circus, Friday April 21 from 10:00 p.m. to Midnight.  We'll be spinning musical "sound blossoms" from the classic years of Psychedelia, 1967-1973 as the grass greens up and the trees leaf out! Put on your tie-died t-shirts & tune in.

Join The Psychedelic Circus For Mind-Bending Celtic Sounds On St. Patrick's Day

By Mar 16, 2017
Brook Trout

The Psychedelic Circus returns to the airwaves St. Patrick's Day with a pot of green gold found at the far end of the rainbow. This month the show will feature Irish psychedelic bands! So grab a Guinness and join Doc Sandoz & Joan Richarde from 10:00 p.m. - midnight this Friday, February 17, for some mind-bending Celtic and kindred sounds, only on Montana Public Radio.

The Psychedelic Circus Arrives With Musical Medicine For Winter Woes

By Feb 17, 2017
Brook Trout

The Psychedelic Circus skates its way to the airwaves this Friday, Feb. 17 with an assortment of musical remedies for cabin fever, winter malaise, or whatever may be blocking your way to February bliss!  Join Doc Sandoz & Joan Richarde from 10:00 p.m. - 12:00 a.m. for some psychedelic music medicine on Montana Public Radio. Tune in on your radio or online.