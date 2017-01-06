MTPR

Ben Parsons, Firefighter And Mentor, Dies In Avalanche

  • Stanton Mountain in Glacier National Park.
Authorities have identified the Kalispell man who died yesterday from injuries sustained in an avalanche while backcountry skiing in Glacier National Park. Thirty-six-year-old Ben Parsons was an accomplished endurance athlete, a firefighter in Whitefish and a youth mentor at Ridge Mountain Academy.

Phil Grove was Parsons’ longtime friend.

"I can't think of a more inspirational, always positive, just great person to be around, and he’s affected the lives of hundreds and hundreds of people in the valley," says Grove. He'll certainly be missed. He's a great friend."

Parsons was partially buried in the avalanche on Stanton Mountain. He was conscious and responsive when the Two Bear Air helicopter arrived, but did not survive the rescue.

Parsons and his ski partner were experienced backcountry skiers, and equipped with safety gear, officials said. The avalanche danger in the area was rated as moderate Thursday.

Parsons' death was the ninth-recorded avalanche fatality in Glacier National Park since the park was established in 1910.

Ski Patroller Dies In Avalanche Near Big Sky

By Bree Zender Jan 20, 2016
A ski patroller died yesterday in an avalanche just outside the Yellowstone Club ski resort.

Kila Man Killed In Avalanche Near Whitefish

By Bree Zender Jan 25, 2016
Snowmobile
A snowmobiler was killed in an avalanche near Whitefish on Saturday. The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office said the victim was a 33-year-old Geoffrey Richard Caldbeck from Kila.

Reviewing Avalanche Safety With 'Field Notes'

By Robina Moyer Feb 29, 2016
Reviewing Avalanche Safety With 'Field Notes'
Over the past several years I’ve been introduced to the freedom offered by ducking resort boundary lines and skiing in the backcountry. But the more I’ve grown to love skiing the backcountry, the more I’ve come to respect the immense and unpredictable power of snow.

Avalanche Kills Skier Outside Cooke City

By MTPR News Dec 12, 2016

An avalanche in southwestern Montana killed a skier over the weekend.

Park County Sheriff Scott Hamilton says 55-year-old Christopher Peterson of Ketchum, Idaho died Sunday while skiing with six other people on Henderson Mountain outside Cooke City.