MTPR

Bill Proposes Giving Interim Committee Authority to Chose and Fund Public Works Projects

By Jackie Yamanaka 1 hour ago
Originally published on February 7, 2017 4:46 pm

A state senator from Kalispell is proposing a new process to pay for Montana’s public works projects.

Senate Bill 162 asks lawmakers for $40 million to go into a new fund. It authorizes the State Administration and Veterans’ Affairs interim committee to award those dollars for water, sewer, road and bridge projects.

“This is a little different than the normal way we do things around here,” said Senator Keith Regier, the bill’s sponsor. “You put money for infrastructure projects and those requests can come to the SAVA committee.”

That provision raised a legal concern that was submitted with the bill:  that the Montana Supreme Court has previously ruled that the Legislature cannot

delegate its authority to a legislative committee made up of less than the entire body. The sponsor disagrees.

Currently, communities apply to the Department of Commerce or the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, for example. The departments rank the projects and bring them to a joint Long Range Planning appropriations subcommittee to start the discussion.

The Senate Finance and Claims Committee did not immediately vote on SB 162.

There are numerous so-called infrastructure bills working their way through the legislative process, including House Bill 14 which is the Bullock Administration’s proposal.  The joint appropriations subcommittee on Long Range Planning is scheduled to take executive action on the following bills Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017:

  • HB 5 - Long range building appropriations
  • HB 6 - Renewable resource grants
  • HB 7 - Reclamation and development grants
  • HB 8 - Renewable resource bonds and loans
  • HB 9 - Cultural and aesthetic grants
  • HB 11 - Treasure state endowment program

Thursday, Feb 9, 2017:

  • HB 14 - Bonding program
Copyright 2017 KEMC-FM. To see more, visit KEMC-FM.

Tags: 
Montana Legislature
infrastructure
Keith Regier
SB-162
HB-5
HB-6
HB-7
HB-8
HB-9
HB-11
HB-14

Related Content

Gender Pay Equity Bill Gets First Hearing At The Montana Legislature

By 2 hours ago
Montana Capitol
William Marcus

Lawmakers in Helena are considering a bill that aims to improve pay equity between men and women. But, some policymakers are questioning how the proposal would force employers to judge the merits of their employees.

Montana Legislature Hears Republican-Sponsored Bill To Abolish Death Penalty

By 23 hours ago
Rep. Adam Hertz (R) HD-96 is the sponsor of a bill to abolish the death penalty in Montana.
Montana Legislature

About 50 miles east of where two men sit on death row in Deer Lodge, Montana lawmakers are again questioning whether the state should continue killing people found guilty of heinous crimes.

Adam Hertz, a freshman Republican legislator from Missoula, introduced a bill Monday morning that would abolish Montana’s death penalty.

Bill Would Provide Matching Funds For Infrastructure Projects In Montana

By Freddy Monares - UM Legislative News Service 23 hours ago

Lawmakers in Helena will be considering a bill that would offer grants to local communities to fund infrastructure projects. Senate Bill 162 would divide the state into four quarters, based on population, to distribute up to $40 million for projects.

'Capitol Talk': Public Lands, Painful Budget Cuts And Sharia Law

By Feb 3, 2017
"Capitol Talk" is MTPR's weekly legislative news and analysis program. MTPR Senior News Analyst Sally Mauk is joined by veteran Capitol Reporter Chuck Johnson of the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and UM Political Science Professor Rob Saldin.

Public lands advocates flooded the state capitol this week and won a victory against privatization in Congress. What's fueling their increased intensity of late? With Ryan Zinke as Interior secretary, is development on public lands a bigger threat than privatization?

Faced with a revenue shortfall and an unwillingness to raise taxes, Montana's University System and other state agencies are preparing for some painful funding cuts.

And the Legislature spent time this week debating a ban on Sharia law in Montana courts. Find out why in this episode of "Capitol Talk".