Bill Proposes Giving Interim Committee Authority to Chose and Fund Public Works Projects

A state senator from Kalispell is proposing a new process to pay for Montana’s public works projects.

Senate Bill 162 asks lawmakers for $40 million to go into a new fund. It authorizes the State Administration and Veterans’ Affairs interim committee to award those dollars for water, sewer, road and bridge projects.

“This is a little different than the normal way we do things around here,” said Senator Keith Regier, the bill’s sponsor. “You put money for infrastructure projects and those requests can come to the SAVA committee.”

That provision raised a legal concern that was submitted with the bill: that the Montana Supreme Court has previously ruled that the Legislature cannot

delegate its authority to a legislative committee made up of less than the entire body. The sponsor disagrees.

Currently, communities apply to the Department of Commerce or the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, for example. The departments rank the projects and bring them to a joint Long Range Planning appropriations subcommittee to start the discussion.

The Senate Finance and Claims Committee did not immediately vote on SB 162.

