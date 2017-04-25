MTPR

Bill Proposes Permanent Ban On Mining Near Yellowstone

By Associated Press 32 minutes ago
  • Emigrant Peak north of Yellowstone, near the area of a proposed Lucky Minerals mine exploration.
    Flickr user Sean Wolf (CC-BY-NC-ND-2.0)

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Jon Tester has introduced legislation to permanently ban new mining in an area of Montana just outside Yellowstone National Park. The Montana Democrat says responsible natural resource development is an important part of Montana's economy but the doorstep of Yellowstone is one place that should be protected.

Tester's proposal would withdraw federal mineral rights on some 30,000 acres of public land in the Custer Gallatin National Forest just north of Yellowstone.

The Obama administration had placed a temporary, two-year ban on mining in the area late last year.

Two gold exploration projects are proposed on private land in the same area.

Tester's bill would not block projects on private land, but officials have said large-scale mining could be difficult if it's prohibited on adjacent public land.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Tags: 
mining
Yellowstone National Park
Jon Tester
Montana politics
Custer Gallatin National Forest

