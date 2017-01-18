Bill Seeks to Give Law Enforcement the Tools to Help People Suffering a Behavioral Health Crisis

The House Judiciary Committee gave unanimous approval to a bill aimed at helping law enforcement officials and others help individuals who are suffering from a behavioral health crisis. House Bill 237 seeks to get people help rather than a jail cell.

Sheriffs and law enforcement officers from across Montana lined up to speak in support of House Bill 237’s goal of creating local Crisis Intervention Teams, or CITs, and expanding the training.

Gallatin County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jim Anderson said CIT’s are quickly becoming an international best practice. “Some of the core concepts for CIT are communication skills, de-escalation, and problem solving, he said. “And those things help law enforcement on the street navigate the very difficult social situation we find ourselves in.”

Nearly 3 dozen counties have CIT’s. Supporters talked about being dispatched to individuals who’ve threatened suicide or are suffering from another behavioral health crisis. They said CIT training gave them the tools to how to respond calmly to individuals, even when firearms are involved.

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton recalled an incident where his deputies were sent to a man who called 911 and said he was having some problems.

“He shot at them (the deputies),” Dutton said. “They didn’t shoot back. They took up positions of cover. Now I know we have to defend ourselves, but this training works.”

Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Goodkin told the House Judiciary Committee in 2014 his office recorded 344 mental health calls. The figure rose last year to 655.

“It’s getting worse and we need help,” he said.

This bill would require the Board of Crime Control to develop and administer a Crisis Intervention Team and allow the board to seek grants and sent those dollars out to communities for training.

No one spoke against House Bill 237. House Judiciary Committee voted unanimously after the hearing to send the bill to the full House for debate.

