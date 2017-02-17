MTPR

Bill Would Allow Counties To Make Initial Attack On Wildfires

By Cole Grant - UM Legislative News Service 52 minutes ago
  • HB-481 would allow counties to have the initial attack authority on wildfires.
    HB-481 would allow counties to have the initial attack authority on wildfires.
    Inciweb

A bill entering the Montana House would allow counties to have the initial attack authority on wildfires if they believe they can move quicker, or have more resources than whoever is in charge of the land.

Rep. Bob Brown, R-Thompson Falls, says he doesn’t want House Bill 481 to force counties to do anything, or to interfere with any existing firefighting partnerships.

"This really is my attempt I guess to try and get people moving quicker, or see how it is we can get things happening faster," Brown says.

He says his interest was sparked several years ago when a fire was burning outside of Helena on federal land. Even though there were outfitted state aircrafts available, the state was unable to use them on the fire, since the aircrafts were not certified by the Forest Service, he says.

Under the bill, whatever agency is fighting the fire would be able to use any equipment or resources available to them.

Also under the bill, if the county moves in and begins suppression efforts, whoever is in charge of the area would be responsible for repaying the county for any costs. Brown says he’s considering amendments dealing with those costs, as well as liability concerns.

The House Natural Resource Committee will hear the bill Monday afternoon.

Cole Grant is a reporter with the UM Legislative News Service, a partnership of the University of Montana School of Journalism, the Montana Broadcasters Association and the Greater Montana Foundation.
 

Tags: 
wildfire
HB-481
Bob Brown
Montana Legislature

Related Content

House Speaker Says Keeping Colstrip Power Plant Open Is 'Complex'

By 1 hour ago
The Colstrip Power Plant consists of four separate coal-fired generating units, collectively owned by Puget Sound Energy, Talen Energy, Avista Corporation, PacifiCorp and NorthWestern Energy.
Beth Saboe

After announcing a soon-to-be-released plan to help keep parts of the coal-fired power plant in Colstrip open, Montana’s Speaker of the House now says that plan is still up in the air. During the GOP rebuttal to Governor Steve Bullock’s State of the State address in January, Speaker Austin Knudsen said he would be introducing legislation in the upcoming days to help keep Colstrip Units 1 and 2 open for as long as possible.

Montana Lawmaker Puts Brakes On His Own Voter ID Bill

By 1 hour ago
Rep. Derek Skees.
Freddy Monares - UM Legislative News Service

After contentious debate over a voter ID proposal, the Republican sponsor has put the brakes on his own legislation. In a move that caught Democrats by surprise, Rep. Derek Skees, a Republican from Kalispell, today asked the House State Administration committee to table his bill.

'Capitol Talk': LGBTQ Discrimination, Zinke In Limbo, Significant Tuition Hikes Likely

By 1 hour ago
"Capitol Talk" is MTPR's weekly legislative news and analysis program. MTPR Senior News Analyst Sally Mauk is joined by veteran Capitol Reporter Chuck Johnson of the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and UM Political Science Professor Rob Saldin.

On this episode of "Capitol Talk": The Legislature debates a bill to add sexual orientation and gender identity to the state's anti-discrimination law; should teachers carry guns in schools; proposed university cuts and how they could raise tuition; the delay in Zinke's confirmation hearing; and a new poll shows Rob Quist and Amanda Curtis are the front-runners on the Democratic side to replace Zinke in Congress.