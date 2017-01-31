MTPR

Bill Would Create Effective Date For Montana's Marijuana Initiative

By Freddy Monares - UM Legislative News Service 56 minutes ago

HELENA -- Senate Majority Leader Fred Thomas, R-Stevensville, says his Senate Bill 131, which would correct an error on a medical marijuana initiative, is really about the power of the judicial branch of government.

The bill fixes the effective date of a voter-approved initiative that would repeal a three-patient limit for medical marijuana providers. But, the language in the bill also admonishes a district judge who ruled in December to repeal the limit before the effective date in the initiative.

Senate Majority Leader Fred Thomas, Republican from Stevensville.
Credit Corin Cates-Carney

"If you’re good with violating the constitution and letting the judges run this state, this bill is not for you. And you should re-examine your oath of office," Thomas said.

During a hearing on the bill in the House State Administration Committee, some lawmakers, like Sen. Bryce Bennett, D-Missoula, took issue with language about the court system.

"This bill in the whereas’s, calls out a district court judge, accuses them of violating the constitution, and I don’t think that’s necessary," Bennett said.

In Sen. Thomas’s closing remarks, he called the judge’s ruling unconstitutional. He also asked the committee to expedite the hearing for the bill. 

“The thought that a judge can rewrite a law, literally rewrite a law, is a little bizarre. Now, you might be fine with that because you like the outcome, fair enough? But it doesn’t mean it’s constitutional,” Thomas said.

The committee agreed to continue discussion on the bill. The bill passed the Senate last week after attempts to remove the language about the judge’s decision died on largely party lines.

Freddy Monares is a reporter with the UM Legislative News Service, a partnership of the University of Montana School of Journalism, the Montana Broadcasters Association and the Greater Montana Foundation.

Tags: 
Fred Thomas
SB-131
marijuana
Bryce Bennett
Montana Legislature

Related Content

Higher Education: Budget Cuts Could Mean Higher Tuition, Less Scholarships, and Program Cuts

By Jackie Yamanaka 1 hour ago

Students, campus officials, and others urged lawmakers to resist the up to $25 million budget cut proposed for the Montana University System (MUS) budget. They said it would reverse a decade of gains made to keep higher education accessible and affordable for low- and middle-income students.

Commissioner of Higher Education Clayton Christian told the joint Appropriations Subcommittee on Education, officials are considering increasing tuition; cutting programs, faculty and staff; or a combination of the two.

“Any of those scenarios has dramatic impacts to students,” he said.


Power Companies, Green Group Oppose Colstrip Shut-down Bill

By 7 hours ago
Duane Ankney, the Republican Senator from Colstrip
Mike Albans

Last July, the operators of the Colstrip coal-fired power plant settled a lawsuit with environmental groups, agreeing to shut down the plants two older electricity generators by 2022.

As the community of Colstrip tries to figure out an uncertain future, their Republican Senator Duane Ankney is proposing legislation aiming to provide some security for his town.

Public Lands Supporters Rally At Montana Capitol

By Jan 30, 2017
Public lands supporters packed into the Capitol in Helena, Monday, Jan. 30, 2017.
Michael Siebert - UM Legislative News Service

The annual rally in support of keeping public lands publicly-owned at the state capitol today filled the building's rotunda with chanting supporters.

Organized by the Montana Wilderness Association, the event is intended to show solidarity among many different types of public lands users against efforts to sell or transfer federal public lands, or give management authority over them, to states or private entities.