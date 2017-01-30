MTPR

Bill Would Create Montana Commission To Investigate Child Abuse, Neglect

By Freddy Monares - UM Legislative News Service 1 hour ago
  • “This bill matters to me,” says Rep. Kathy Kelker, D-Billings, about House Bill 303. Kelker has carried a similar bill in the 2015 session
    “This bill matters to me,” says Rep. Kathy Kelker, D-Billings, about House Bill 303. Kelker has carried a similar bill in the 2015 session.
    Freddy Monares - UM Legislative News Service

In the wake of reports of an increase in child abuse and neglect cases, lawmakers in Helena are considering a bill that would create a commission to review trends and patterns to share with policymakers. House Bill 303 also aims to educate the public and service providers about child abuse and neglect.

Rep. Kathy Kelker, D-Billings, is the sponsor of the bill and said the issue matters to her most because of her former position as director for Head Start in Billings.

Kelker shared a story about a girl in the program, using the name Mary as a pseudonym.

"In a quiet, matter-of-fact voice, Mary shared that she liked to eat sand because it made her sick, and if she ate enough she would die," Kelker said.

After investigating, the organization found out that Mary was suffering from extreme abuse and neglect, Kelker said.

Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies representative Sarah Corbally said House Bill 303 echoes federal efforts to end these cases.

"That it needs to be a proactive approach to prevent them, not this reactive approach to find new and greater punishments for these types of cases," Corbally said.

The commission would be made up of 17 appointed positions; 9 would be appointed by the governor and the rest of would come from the attorney general.
 
"Altogether we’re talking about a fairly large commission, but the point is to be multidisciplinary with a lot of different viewpoints being represented," Kelker said.

Freddy Monares is a reporter with the UM Legislative News Service, a partnership of the University of Montana School of Journalism, the Montana Broadcasters Association and the Greater Montana Foundation.

Tags: 
child abuse
Montana Legislature
Kathy Kelker
HB-303
health
Health Mothers Healthy Babies
Sarah Corbally

Related Content

Bill Would Give Child Abuse Workers More Time

By Jan 23, 2017
Rep. Kim Dudik, D - Missoula
Mike Albans

A new bill would give Montana’s Child and Family Services Division more time to informally resolve child abuse cases before they are referred to the courts.

If passed, the bill would provide additional funding  for a child abuse pilot project passed by the legislature in 2015.

Spike In Child Abuse Cases Alarms Officials

By Bobby Caina Calvan - Associated Press Mar 8, 2016
Court news

Child abuse and neglect cases in Montana's district courts have more than doubled since 2010, prompting renewed alarm from court officials and children's advocates.

'Protect Montana Kids' Commission Hears From Foster Kids For First Time

By Feb 18, 2016
The Protect Montana Kids Commission listening to stories of child abuse, abandonment and neglect
Corin Cates-Carney

Last September, Governor Steve Bullock created the Protect Montana Kids Commission to address growing concerns over the state’s child abuse and neglect caseload.

Child Abuse And Neglect Cases Weighing Down Montana Courts

By Feb 3, 2016
Montana District Court caseloads.
Montana Legislative Fiscal Division

The number of child abuse and neglect cases in Montana is weighing down the state’s already burdened court system.

“It’s significant. It’s actually startling.”