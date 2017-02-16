MTPR

Bill Would Require Auto Insurance Rates Be Based On Driving Record

By Freddy Monares - UM Legislative News Service 19 minutes ago

Lawmakers in Helena are considering a bill that would force insurance companies to set auto insurance rates based off an individual's driving record, rather than using personal characteristics like online shopping habits and education.

Democratic Rep. Tom Jacobson is the sponsor of House Bill 291.

"This has nothing to do with your risk as a driver, it has how much they can take out of your pocket book," Jacobson said.

State Farm Insurance lobbyist Gregory Van Horssen opposes the bill.

"State Farm opposes 291 because it removes from the insurance company the opportunity to utilize very important and predictive tools to allow them to accurately price our insurance product," Van Horssen said.

Thursday was the House Business and Labor Committee's first hearing of the bill.

Freddy Monares is a reporter with the UM Legislative News Service, a partnership of the University of Montana School of Journalism, the Montana Broadcasters Association and the Greater Montana Foundation.

Tags: 
HB-291
Montana Legislature
auto insurance
Tom Jacobson
Gregory Van Horssen

Related Content

Montana Bill Would Make Hunting And Fishing A Constitutional Right

By Cole Grant 22 hours ago
Montana Bill Would Make Hunting And Fishing A Constitutional Right
PD

A bill in the Montana Legislature would ask voters to decide whether the Montana Constitution should establish hunting, fishing and trapping as "a right essential to pursuing life’s basic necessities."

Proposed Montana Law Would Supersede Federal Gun Regulations

By Freddy Monares - UM Legislative News Service 22 hours ago
Sen. Cary Smith is the sponsor of SB-99, which would prohibit federal bans on firearms in Montana.
Freddy Monares - UM Legislative News Service

Lawmakers in Helena are considering a bill that would supersede federal law for any future ban on firearms and magazines.

Legislature Debates Non-discrimination Protections For LGBTQ Montanans

By MTPR News 22 hours ago
Montana Capitol dome
William Marcus

Montana's House Judiciary Committee heard impassioned testimony today from both sides of House Bill 417 to extend non-discrimination protections for gays, lesbians and transgender people across Montana.