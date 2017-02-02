MTPR

Bipartisan Support For More Montana Judges; Uncertainty For Other Services

  • A bipartisan group of lawmakers agreed today to fund new judges for Montana’s burdened court system.
A bipartisan group of lawmakers agreed today to fund new judges for Montana’s burdened court system. But, as lawmakers focus on cutting spending statewide, the future of other services in courts are uncertain.

As Montana faces a budget shortfall, due to declines in coal, oil and gas sales, spending increases are a hard sell this legislative session. That could leave the state’s Judiciary Branch with only part of their funding ask, for the next two years, being filled by the state legislature.

In a unanimous vote, a budget committee approved funding for two of the five new judges asked for by the court system. Those judges will be placed in Billings and Missoula, in 2018.

The budget committee also voted, this time along party lines, to not fund programs supporting court appointed advocates for kids in cases of child abuse and neglect. That funding would also help pay for jury services in district courts.

Randy Brodehl, the Republican chair of the budget committee, says he understands the importance of the programs, but says he couldn’t vote in support of the funds, yet.

"I think I would like to give the agency a little more time to fund this, and see if they can come up with some options," says Brodehl. "Down the road if the agency can’t find (the money), we might have to find some money."

Brodehl says if the Judiciary Branch can’t find a way to fund those services, lawmakers may need to pull that money from some of the other budgets they’re reviewing, which includes the Department of Justice, Department of Corrections, and the Office of State Public Defender.

A separate bill currently moving through the legislature is asking lawmakers to support funding all five of the judges, which Judiciary Branch says it needs to meet rising caseloads in district courts. As lawmakers continue to search for ways to pass a trimmed, and balanced, state budget, more changes could be made to these funding requests  as the legislative session continues.

Montana Legislature
Montana judicial branch
budget
judges
Randy Brodehl
Montana Office of the State Public Defender
Montana Department of Justice
Montana Department of Corrections

Montana Court Administrator: Proposed Judicial Branch Cuts Unsustainable

By Jan 31, 2017
Montana Capitol
William Marcus

As the state faces a budget shortfall, lawmakers in Helena are asking departments across the state to trim their spending. But the judicial branch says its caseloads are increasing, and it needs more funds.

Between 2014 and 2015 the number of cases of child abuse and neglect in district courts rose by 700, according to testimony from court representatives.

Gov. Bullock Vetoes 'Feed Bill' Over Legislative Spending Increase

By MTPR News 19 minutes ago
Montana Capitol.
William Marcus

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock is using his veto power to recommend that the state Legislature reduce the amount of money it approved for itself to operate this session.

Bullock used what's called an amendatory veto Thursday to recommend reducing a nearly 15 percent increase in the so-called "feed bill" (HB-1) to 1.46 percent. That is the same level of growth as Bullock's overall two-year budget proposal.

Deep Cuts Proposed for University Service Agencies

By Jackie Yamanaka 13 minutes ago

Agricultural producers and fire chiefs say they will be among those harmed by the deep cuts proposed for the service agencies that are tied to the Montana university system.


State Funded University Research Initiative Results in Solutions to MT Problems and Jobs

By Jackie Yamanaka 13 minutes ago

The Montana University System used the $15 million dollars it received from the 2015 Legislative session to solve Montana problems with Montana based solutions, add jobs, and grow the economy.

The funding was for the Montana Research & Economic Development Initiative, or MREDI.