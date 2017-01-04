MTPR

Bison Hunting On This Week's Legislative Agenda

By Cole Grant - Legislative News Service 40 minutes ago
  • Lawmakers in Helena are considering a bill that would give each Indian tribe in the state two free licenses per year to hunt buffalo.
    Lawmakers in Helena are considering a bill that would give each Indian tribe in the state two free licenses per year to hunt buffalo.
    Josh Burnham (CC-BY-2.0)

Lawmakers in Helena are considering a bill that would give each Indian tribe in the state two free licenses per year to hunt buffalo.

House Bill 108 would give tribes the licenses each year, as long as the state also issues 40 or more special licenses to the general public to hunt buffalo.

A similar bill was passed in 2005, but expired in July of 2015. Both bills mandate the animals must be killed by tribal members for traditional purposes.

Republican Representative Fred Anderson of Great Falls wonders whether the tribes would be hunting on tribal property, or on other prescribed areas.

"And if on tribal property, I see the Little Shell Tribe is included there, and they really don’t have any designated property that I’m aware of that would be suitable for a hunt, then where would they conduct their hunts?"

If passed, the bill would be effective immediately. HB-108 will be heard Thursday afternoon in the Fish, Wildlife and Parks Committee.

Cole Grant is a reporter with the UM Legislative News Service, a partnership of the University of Montana School of Journalism, the Montana Broadcasters Association and the Greater Montana Foundation.

Tags: 
HB-108
bison
hunting
Fred Anderson
Montana Legislature

Related Content

No 'Silver Bullets' At The Legislature For Montana Democrats

By 1 hour ago
Montana Capitol dome.
William Marcus

At the Capitol today, Democratic Leadership failed to convince Republicans to give them some so-called "silver bullets," like they had last legislative session. 

Fight Over Infrastructure Takes Shape At The Montana Legislature

By Jan 3, 2017
House Minority Leader Jenny Eck speaks in support of Democratic proposals to fund state infrastructure during a press conference in the Capitol, Tuesday, January 3, 2017.
Corin Cates-Carney

The fight over infrastructure projects is beginning to brew in the Montana Legislature. On day two of the session, Democratic leaders pushed forward with the governor’s plan for big ticket construction projects like roads, bridges, schools and capital projects, even though they admit Republicans will likely dismantle parts of it.

Threshold Podcast: Exploring The Past, Present, And Future Of Bison And Humans

By MTPR Dec 18, 2016
Bull bison in Yellowstone National Park
YellowstoneNPS-flickr (CC-BY-2.0)

People and bison first met 75,000 years ago, and ever since, we've been hunting them, painting them, and walking with them into new lands. Before Europeans arrived in America there were more than 50 million bison here. By 1901, there were just 23 wild bison left. Now, we have some decisions to make. Can we ever have wild free-roaming bison in North America again? Should we? What does the history of bison have to teach us about ourselves?

Yellowstone Looks At Large Bison Cull To Trim Herds

By Associated Press Nov 30, 2016
Yellowstone Park has an estimated 5,500 bison, the highest number since at least 2000.
(PD)

Yellowstone National Park biologists say more than 900 wild bison would need to be killed or removed this winter to begin reducing the size of herds that spill into neighboring Montana.