MTPR

Bonding Bill Opens at Montana Legislature

By Jackie Yamanaka 58 minutes ago
Originally published on January 13, 2017 1:23 pm

In principal, the main bill that funds road, water, and other infrastructure projects continues to have broad support.

“We do fully support the notion of increased funding at that local level for critical infrastructure, like roads, bridges, water and sewer and the use of bonding in supporting that infrastructure,” said Darryl James of the Montana Infrastructure Coalition.


He said House Bill 14 provides an “important shot in the arm for funding for critical infrastructure.”

The short title for this bill is the “Jobs in Montana Act” because the projects seeking funding would need people to build, repair, or otherwise do work on them.

This bill references numerous projects, including for the Montana Historical Society, the Southwest Montana Veterans Home, or Romney Hall at Montana State University, as well as projects for water and sewer systems or schools.

Where the bill runs into trouble is with the details.

“We certainly support all of the projects you see in Section 25 of the bill. There are 9 projects under the Quality Schools Grant Program and you knew there was a however coming,” said Bob Vogel of the Montana School Boards Association. The group is concerned about the fund transfers in the bill that affect schools.

“I come in support of 99.9% of this bill except for two lines,” said Jean Riley. She was among other opponents who wanted the controversial Avalanche Irrigation District Irrigation System Improvement Project near Helena removed.

Cary Hegreberg with the Montana Contractors Association said it’s a familiar refrain. He said even legislators say, “‘I support infrastructure, but.’ And it’s always the ‘but’ that gets to be the hang up and everybody has a little different view of what is infrastructure and how it should be funded.”

Hegreberg said he was thankful that the Montana Department of Transportation doesn’t have to come before the Legislature and have its projects ranked and funded individually by the Legislature.

“I can’t even imagine what a circus that would be,” he said. “Our organization and others don’t get into the process of prioritizing projects. That’s somebody else’s job. We think there’s a message in the fact that the projects that are funded in this bill are the same priorities as have come forward in the last 2 sessions.”

Hegreberg asked members of the Joint Subcommittee on Long-Range Building look at this bill for its merits, recognize that a lot of thought has gone into selecting projects, and fund infrastructure in Montana.

“We can’t always agree on every project. We can’t always agree on how to fund infrastructure in Montana, but we’ve got to move forward,” he said. “So this bill could be a very critical component of making that happen.”

House Bill 14 is often referred to as the "bonding bill" because it seeks Legislative approval so the state can pay for building projects by issuing general obligation bonds. Some Republicans lawmakers are reluctant to take on debt others don’t like the projects selected for funding.

In recent past legislative sessions, the bonding bill was one of the last bills to be acted upon. It failed and died during the 2015 session in the House by 1 vote after getting Senate approval.

Copyright 2017 KEMC-FM. To see more, visit KEMC-FM.

Tags: 
Montana Legislature
infrastructure
bonds
Darryl James
Montana Infrastructure Coalition
HB-14
Cary Hegreberg
Montana Contractors Association
Jean Riley
Jobs In Montana Act

Related Content

Changes To Montana's Definition Of Rape Get Bipartisan Support In Helena

By 2 hours ago
Montana Capitol.
William Marcus

Today, lawmakers in a state Senate Judiciary Committee passed a largely bipartisan package of bills aiming to update laws on sexual crimes. But later, the committee split along party lines, shutting down efforts to change traffic laws.

Lawmakers in the Montana Senate Judiciary Committee voted unanimously to pass a bill out of committee that could change what Montana legally defines as rape, and remove force from that definition.

Lawmakers Begin to Hear About Infrastructure Needs Around the State

By Jackie Yamanaka Jan 12, 2017

Lawmakers are evaluating proposals to improve irrigation, water and sewer systems. It’s the beginning of the process to decide which infrastructure projects are funded.


Republican Lawmakers Try To Cut Off Campaign Regulator's Pay

By Matt Volz - Associated Press Jan 12, 2017
The sign outside the Montana Commissioner of Political Practices Office.
Steve Jess

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana's Republican legislative leaders asked state officials Thursday to cut off Commissioner of Political Practices Jonathan Motl's pay amid a legal dispute over the commissioner's term of office.

While the maneuver appears to be an attempt to force Motl out of office, Senate President Scott Sales, R-Bozeman, said the issue isn't about the commissioner himself.

Bill Would End Election Day Holiday

By Jan 12, 2017
A bill introduced in Montana’s House of Representatives would remove Election day as a state holiday.
Rebekah Welch

A bill introduced in Montana’s House of Representatives would remove Election Day as a state holiday.