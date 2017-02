Bruce Anfinson, 'Montana's Musical Ambassador' ("Musicians' Spotlight," December 1, 2016 and February 2, 2017)

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle calls Bruce Anfinson "Montana's Musical Ambassador." Bruce's ballads and tales of ranching life, draft horses and wildfires reflect his native Montana roots. He's the guest on this episode of "Musican's Spotlight."

(Broadcast: "Musicians' Spotlight," 12/1/16 and 2/2/17. Listen weekly on on the radio Thursdays, 7:30 p.m., or via podcast.)