MTPR

Brucellosis Discovered On Southwest Montana Ranch

By 45 minutes ago
  • A Madison County ranch was placed under quarantine by the Montana Department of Livestock earlier this month after cow infected with brucellosis was discovered during a voluntary blood test.
    A Madison County ranch was placed under quarantine by the Montana Department of Livestock earlier this month after cow infected with brucellosis was discovered during a voluntary blood test.
    Lynn Donaldson

A heifer has tested positive for the disease brucellosis on a cattle ranch near Yellowstone National Park. 

A Madison County ranch was placed under quarantine by the Montana Department of Livestock earlier this month after the infected cow was discovered during a voluntary blood test.

“She was taken to slaughter and tissues were collected," says state veterinarian Marty Zaluski. "And then those tissues were cultured positive for brucella abortus, which is the strain of brucellosis that’s found in Greater Yellowstone area elk and bison.”

The disease’s presence was confirmed on Wednesday.

Brucellosis can cause cows to abort their young, and the infected animal was discovered within Montana’s Designated Surveillance Area, a four-county zone in southwest Montana where the risk of brucellosis transmission from elk runs high.

Cattle living within the DSA are subject to mandatory vaccinations and testing prior to sale. Zaluski says this is the ninth brucellosis infection there since 2010.

“When you look at the thousands of cattle that are in that area, numerous operations, the fact that we’ve found nine cases since 2010 indicates that it’s pretty rare,” he says.

Officials are now testing the rest of the Madison County ranch’s herd for the disease, and expect to be done by the beginning of next week. The name of the ranch is not public due to confidentiality.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is proposing several amendments to existing rules addressing risk management of brucellosis transmission between elk and cattle.

These changes include the use of hunting to control the disease. A public hearing on the proposed rule amendments will be held on September 12 at 6 p.m. at the FWP regional office in Bozeman.

Tags: 
brucellosis
cattle
livestock
Montana Department of Livestock
Marty Zaluski
Madison County

Related Content

Yellowstone National Park To Build Bison Quarantine Facility

By Aug 4, 2017
Bison at the Stephens Creek Capture facility north of Yellowstone Park in 2015.
Jim Peaco (PD)

Yellowstone National Park has decided to convert part of its bison trap into a temporary brucellosis quarantine facility. 

Elk Are The Primary Source Of Brucellosis In Yellowstone Area, Report Says

By May 31, 2017
A major study released Wednesday now says elk – not bison - are the primary source of new brucellosis infections in Greater Yellowstone Area cattle.
Flickr User Ian Sane CC-BY-2.0

A major study released Wednesday now says elk – not bison - are the primary source of new brucellosis infections in Greater Yellowstone Area cattle.

That’s a significant change in thinking from 20 years ago when the scientific community blamed bison for most of the area’s brucellosis transmission cases. 

Why Yellowstone Culled More Than 1,200 Bison This Season

By Eric Whitney & Amy Martin Apr 16, 2017
A bison sculpture in Three Forks, Montana
Eric Whitney

On NPR's All Things Considered Sunday, Amy Martin reported on the second-largest ever cull of Yellowstone Bison this winter.

More than 1,200 bison were killed, more than at any time since 2007-2008.

Slaughter Of Yellowstone Bison At The Center Of Culture War

By editor Apr 16, 2017

Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

RAY SUAREZ, HOST:

Threshold Episode 06: Territory Folks Should All Be Pals

By Amy Martin - Auricle Productions Mar 9, 2017
Part of the American Prairie Reserve near Malta, Montana.
Amy Martin

Visit the American Prairie Reserve, a conservation project in the heart of Montana that could eventually be home to 10,000 bison. The vision is to stitch together 3.5 million acres of public and private lands to form the largest wildlife park in the lower 48. But some nearby ranchers feel the push to build the APR is pushing them off their land, and they're mounting a resistance. We also try to solve the Great Elk Mystery: why are elk that have been exposed to brucellosis allowed to roam free in Montana, while bison are not?