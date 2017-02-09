Camouflage: Alex Alviar And Jorie Graham Reflect On "Passing" ("Reflections West," August 3, 2016 and February 8, 2017)

"When I meet strangers deep in rural white settings, perfect and polite English rolls easily from my face and I watch their eyes and brains appraise me," writes Alex Alviar, who teaches at Salish Kootenai College and with the Missoula Writing Collaborative. "Where is he from? Indian? Tourist? Mexican? Their eyes are like fish in the murk considering the fake fly tied and cast through the ripple before them. What is he? Can we trust him?

And so, I have learned how to listen and ask questions about branding parties, about sleepless nights spent calving, about haying and moving irrigation pipes. I have never done any of these tasks.

But it’s not just how I speak, but what I say through my body. I've learned when to dip my brow and chin in a friendly nod, when to mirror their postures and lean back in ease, when to wave subtly with just a slight lift of the fingers off the top of the steering wheel when passing each other on a dirt road, so that I become nothing special, nothing odd in this landscape, not a threat, but someone who belongs here, even if I may well be one of the first Filipinos in Montana.

The locals have grown used to me and regard me as one of their own. Most of the time even I believe it. Even I forget that I am a constructed fly, cast ever so carefully into the currents of this place. And so, here I am, part of the landscape. And you cannot cast me out."



Alviar pairs his reflection with a poem by Jorie Graham, who won the Pulitzer Prize for poetry in 1996. Graham’s poem, “Reading Plato,” parallels Alviar's observations about how he inserts himself into a majority Caucasian culture. On the surface Graham’s poem is about fly fishing. On another level, it contemplates what is real and what is unreal.

"Reading Plato"

This is the story

of a beautiful

lie, what slips

through my fingers,

your fingers. It's winter,

it's far

in the lifespan

of man.

Bareheaded, in a soiled

shirt,

speechless, my friend

is making

lures, his hobby. Flies

so small

he works with tweezers and

a magnifying glass.

They must be

so believable

they're true-feelers,

antennae,

quick and frantic

as something

drowning. His heart

beats wildly

in his hands. It is

blinding

and who will forgive him

in his tiny

garden? He makes them

out of hair,

deer hair, because it's hollow

and floats.

Past death, past sight,

this is

his good idea, what drives

the silly days

together. Better than memory. Better

than love.

Then they are done, a hook

under each pair

of wings, and it's Spring,

and the men

wade out into the riverbed

at dawn. Above

the stars still connect-up

their hungry animals.

soon they'll be satisfied

and go. Meanwhile

upriver, downriver, imagine, quick

in the air,

in flesh, in a blue

swarm of

flies, our knowledge of

the graceful

deer skips easily across

the surface.

Dismembered, remembered,

it's finally

alive. Imagine

the body

they were all once

a part of,

these men along the lush

green banks

trying to slip in

and pass

for the natural world.

