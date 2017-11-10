Can Do: James Scott Jr. And Banking As A Family Business

Under James Scott Jr.'s guidance, the Scott family continues to run the publicly traded, 120 office, six state, $12 billion First Interstate Bank system out of Billings, Montana as if it was still a small town bank. On this episode of "Can Do," Scott talks about the history of the bank, as well as who and what the bank finances and invests in, and how you can succeed in today's competitive landscape.

"Developing those meaningful relationships, that to me is what it is all about, and I think how you can differentiate yourself as banker or as any employee, frankly, is just putting in the time," says James Scott Jr., grandson of First Interstate Bank founder Homer Scott.

This week you'll learn how to cope with taking on the responsibility of running a family business, how to stand out to banks when applying for loans, and how to nourish long-running deals between your business and bank.

Listen and learn on this episode of “Can Do: Lessons from Savvy Montana Entrepreneurs."

James R. Scott has been a director of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. since 1971, serving as Chairman of the Board since January 2016, Executive Vice Chairman from 2012 to January 2016, and Vice Chairman from 1990 to 2012. Mr. Scott has also been a director of First Interstate Bank since 2007, serving as Chairman since 2011. Mr. Scott is chairman of the Padlock Ranch Corporation, managing partner of J.S. Investments, vice president of the Foundation for Community Vitality, board member of First Interstate BancSystem Foundation and lifetime trustee at Fountain Valley School of Colorado. Mr. Scott also served as chairman of the Homer A. and Mildred S. Scott Foundation from 1990 to 2006 and chairman of Scott Family Services, Inc. from 2003 to 2012.

This podcast is made possible with support from the Greater Montana Foundation.