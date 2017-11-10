MTPR
Can Do: Lessons From Savvy Montana Entrepreneurs

Can Do: James Scott Jr. And Banking As A Family Business

By Arnie Sherman 52 minutes ago

Under James Scott Jr.'s guidance, the Scott family continues to run the publicly traded, 120 office, six state, $12 billion First Interstate Bank system out of Billings, Montana as if it was still a small town bank. On this episode of "Can Do," Scott talks about the history of the bank, as well as who and what the bank finances and invests in, and how you can succeed in today's competitive landscape.

James Scott Jr., board chairman, First Interstate BancSystem.

"Developing those meaningful relationships, that to me is what it is all about, and I think how you can differentiate yourself as banker or as any employee, frankly, is just putting in the time," says James Scott Jr., grandson of First Interstate Bank founder Homer Scott.

This week you'll learn how to cope with taking on the responsibility of running a family business, how to stand out to banks when applying for loans, and how to nourish long-running deals between your business and bank.

Listen and learn on this episode of “Can Do: Lessons from Savvy Montana Entrepreneurs."

James R. Scott has been a director of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. since 1971, serving as Chairman of the Board since January 2016, Executive Vice Chairman from 2012 to January 2016, and Vice Chairman from 1990 to 2012. Mr. Scott has also been a director of First Interstate Bank since 2007, serving as Chairman since 2011. Mr. Scott is chairman of the Padlock Ranch Corporation, managing partner of J.S. Investments, vice president of the Foundation for Community Vitality, board member of First Interstate BancSystem Foundation and lifetime trustee at Fountain Valley School of Colorado. Mr. Scott also served as chairman of the Homer A. and Mildred S. Scott Foundation from 1990 to 2006 and chairman of Scott Family Services, Inc. from 2003 to 2012.

This podcast is made possible with support from the Greater Montana Foundation.

James Scott Jr.
First Interstate Bank
Business
entrepreneurship

Can Do: How Nick Checota Reshaped Missoula's Entertainment Landscape

By Arnie Sherman Oct 27, 2017
Nick Checota at the grand opening of the KettleHouse Amphitheater in Bonner, MT,
Josh Burnham

"It's not about glamour. It's not about being seen at the front door. It's not about hanging out with artists in the backroom. It's not about partying with customers. It's about being very transactional and very focused on your business. It's all business first"

That's Nick Checota, the owner and entertainment buyer for Logjam Presents and the manager, promoter and owner of Missoula's The Wilma Theater, Top Hat Lounge and the KettleHouse Amphitheater. Checota shares lessons he's learned building successful businesses in Montana, on this episode of "Can Do."

Can Do: How One Montanan Built A Business From Passion And Romance

By Arnie Sherman Oct 13, 2017
Can Do: Lessons From Savvy Montana Entrepreneurs

Danica Winters: archaeologist; award-winning writer; author of many published books and short stories; marketing and social media guru; founder of a digital publishing services company; sought-after speaker; wife; mother of two. If you think Danica sounds like a superwoman or the heroine of a Harlequin romance novel, you're right. Almost.

Winters is a Montanan and writer for Harlequin. She's a partner at Self Publishing Services, a company with 30 contract employees, and she runs her self-publishing empire from Frenchtown, Montana.

In this episode of "Can Do: Lessons From Savvy Montana Entrepreneurs," Danica Winters joins host Arnie Sherman to share lessons she learned as she developed her writing career and self-publishing service.

Can Do: How Edible Crickets Fuel This Montana Business

By Arnie Sherman Sep 29, 2017
Cricket Cookie.
Courtesy Cowboy Cricket Farms

"It was during the time of the bug buffet at MSU. I was seeing all these people there having fun trying these insects, they were eating them. So went home and I said, 'James, I want to start a cricket farm,'" says Kathy Rolin. Kathy and her husband James founded Cowboy Cricket Farms.

Kathy and James Rolin join host Arnie Sherman to share lessons learned while building their edible cricket business in Belgrade, Montana, in this episode of "Can Do: Lessons From Savvy Montana Entrepreneurs."