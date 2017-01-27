Capitol Connections: Future of TVMT

In this week’s, Capitol Connections – the topic is TVMT, the service provides statewide, televised coverage of the Montana Legislature and state government. Essentially it is Montana’s C-SPAN.

Over the weekend, the Helena Independent Record had a story with the headline: “Senate Passes Bill Allowing State Control of Legislative Coverage.” It was in response to the final approval given to Senate Bill 40 last week in the Montana Senate.

Helena Civic Television (HCTV) is the first and current contractor for TVMT. And as a point of disclosure, YPR has – with permission – uses the audio feed from TVMT for its “LIVE” coverage of the Governor’s State of the State address and the response.

Guests Senator Jon Sesso and HCTV’s Stephen Maly will talk about why Senate Bill 40 was introduced and what is the future of providing Montanans unfiltered access to watch their government in action.

(MUSIC BED: Money for Nothing from Brothers in Arms (remastered) by Dire Straits 1985 Mercury Records Limited)

The Capitol Connections theme music is courtesy of the Alex Naumann Trio.

Capitol Connections is a production of YPR news.

