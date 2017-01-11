Capitol Connections: Human Trafficking and Sexual Assault

State Attorney General Tim Fox has made investigating, enforcing and prosecuting crimes related to human trafficking a priority. In this week’s Capitol Connections, Fox talks about why this issue is important to him and the Montana Department of Justice.

In part two of the program, Senator Diane Sands, D-Missoula, provides an update on the work to update Montana’s sexual assault laws. In the 2015 session, Sands sponsored the bill to study sexual assault. She’s also a member of that Law and Justice Interim Committee that worked on a package of bills working their way through the 2017 session.

Our theme music is by the Alex Nauman Trio. The music in between the segments is the theme music from NBC’s dramatic television series Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

