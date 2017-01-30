MTPR
Related Program: 
What I Like About Jazz

Celebrate The Great Women Of Jazz With 'What I Like About Jazz'

By 9 minutes ago
Related Program: 
What I Like About Jazz

We all know of many great women in jazz, but usually what comes to mind are the singers- Ella, Billie, Sarah, Dinah, we could list dozens of great ones. Most people can name at least a couple of piano players, too; Marian McPartland and Mary Lou Williams quickly come to mind.

But what about all the other instruments associated with jazz?

Emily Remler at Bach Dancing & Dynamite Society, Half Moon Bay, California.
Credit Brianmcmillen (CC BY-SA 3.0)

There have been, and there are great women in jazz. From flautists like Bobby Humphrey, Elise Wood and Nicole Mitchell, to drummers including Terri Lynne Carrington and Cindy Blackman, even the great guitarist Emily Remler; sometimes the women playing jazz get forgotten. 

"What I Like About Jazz" highlights women who play jazz. Hear piano, guitar, flute, drums and more. Wednesday night, February 1, from 8:00-10:00 p.m.

Tags: 
jazz
Bobby Humphrey
Elsie Wood
Nicole Mitchell
Emily Remler

Related Content

A Conversation With Terell Stafford On 'What I Like About Jazz'

By Jan 10, 2017
Terell Stafford In Aarhus Denmark (2012)
Hreinn Gudlaugsson (CC-BY-4)

Tune in January 11 for a very special "What I Like About Jazz" as we're joined by trumpet player and educator Terell Stafford.

In his 25 years as a recording artist, and more than 30 years as an educator, Stafford has toured the world, performed in both small groups and appeared in the Dizzy Gillespie Alumni Big Band, Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra and been a longstanding member of the Vanguard Jazz Orchestra.

As a recording artist, Stafford has more than 130 albums to his credit, including multiple Grammy nominations and wins.

Join host John Arvish on "What I Like About Jazz" for a conversation with Terell Stafford, Wednesday, January 11, from 8:00 - 10:00 p.m.

Blue Note Engineer Rudy Van Gelder On 'What I Like About Jazz'

By Sep 13, 2016
John Coltrane's debut album, released in 1957 was one of many recorded at studio of Rudy Van Gelder.

Host John Arvish continues to explore the six-decades-long career of engineer Rudy Van Gelder Wednesday on "What I Like About Jazz," starting at 8:00 p.m.

After moving into his own studio at Englewood Cliffs, NJ, Van Gelder continued his long relationship with Blue Note Records, as the primary engineer on most of their hundreds of sessions between 1953 and 1967.

He also developed a relationship with the newly-formed Impulse Records. Among his many sessions there, Van Gelder recorded nearly all of John Coltrane's records up until his death. He also did pivotal sessions with J.J. Johnson, Yusef Lateef, McCoy Tyner and numerous others.

Celebrate The Late, Great Bobby Hutcherson On 'What I Like About Jazz'

By Aug 19, 2016
Vibraphonist Bobby Hutcherson, performing at the Berkeley (CA) Jazz Festival in 1982.
Brian McMillen (CC-BY-SA-2)

After Lionel Hampton and Milt Jackson, no one did more for the vibraphone as a voice in jazz than Bobby Hutcherson. Hutcherson pased away August 15 at the age of 75.

From his early recordings with Al Grey and Billy Mitchell, Jackie McLean, and Grant Green, on through the sixties and seventies, Hutcherson made the vibes a solo voice to be reckoned with. He carried the vibes beyond swing and Be-bop into free jazz, Avant Garde, and soul jazz.