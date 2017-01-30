Celebrate The Great Women Of Jazz With 'What I Like About Jazz'

We all know of many great women in jazz, but usually what comes to mind are the singers- Ella, Billie, Sarah, Dinah, we could list dozens of great ones. Most people can name at least a couple of piano players, too; Marian McPartland and Mary Lou Williams quickly come to mind.

But what about all the other instruments associated with jazz?

There have been, and there are great women in jazz. From flautists like Bobby Humphrey, Elise Wood and Nicole Mitchell, to drummers including Terri Lynne Carrington and Cindy Blackman, even the great guitarist Emily Remler; sometimes the women playing jazz get forgotten.

"What I Like About Jazz" highlights women who play jazz. Hear piano, guitar, flute, drums and more. Wednesday night, February 1, from 8:00-10:00 p.m.