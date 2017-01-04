MTPR

City Of Great Falls Denounces Intolerance In Whitefish

City commissioners in Great Falls passed a resolution Tuesday supporting the city and citizens of Whitefish.

Commissioner Bill Bronson read the proclamation to a packed house, stating Great Falls joins Montana’s top elected leaders, the Whitefish City Council and representatives of the broader faith community:

"In denouncing hate, bigotry and intolerance, which today masquerade under euphemisms such as white nationalism and the alt-right," says Bronson.

Several people and businesses in Whitefish have become the target of anti-Semitic online harassment, spurred on by a neo-Nazi website that claims it’s defending the parents of emerging white nationalist leader Richard Spencer.

At the Great Falls city commission meeting Wednesday night, Allen Lanning read a letter to Mayor Bob Kelly from his seven-year-old daughter, Sophia:

"Dear Mayor, we don't want bullies in Whitefish. Love Sophia."

People in Whitefish have organized a "Love Not Hate" rally this Saturday, January 7, to celebrate diversity.

Whitefish Montana
Great Falls Montana
Bill Bronson
white nationalism
Richard Spencer
Allen Lanning
Bob Kelly
Racism
anti-semitism

City Of Whitefish Denounces White Nationalist Ideology

By Dec 6, 2016
Richard Spencer, head of the National Policy Institute and editor of Radix Journal, an alt-right publication is a part-time Whitefish resident.
Courtesy National Policy Institute

The City of Whitefish issued a proclamation announcing its support of a diverse and unified community Monday night. It comes on the heels of intense media coverage of a part-time Whitefish resident who is a leader in the so-called "alt-right" movement, which espouses white nationalism.

'Celebration Of Lights' Takes On New Meaning As Montana Town Fights Anti-Semitism

By editor Dec 30, 2016

The Jewish community in Whitefish, Mont., has become the target of online harassment by neo-Nazis after Sherry Spencer, the mother of emerging white nationalist leader Richard Spencer, wrote online about being asked to sell her downtown properties and donate the profits to the Montana Human Rights Network.

Whitefish Celebrates Hanukkah In Spite Of Harassment

By Dec 28, 2016
One of the paper menorahs Love Lives Here is distributing in Whitefish this Hanukkah
Nicky Ouellet

A few days before the start of Hanukkah, a small group gathered on a street corner in downtown Whitefish, holding stacks of paper menorahs. Joan Vetter Ehrenberg, a volunteer for Love Lives Here, a branch of the Montana Human Rights Network, reads an explanation from the back of the menorah:

"Obviously in response to the anti-semitic targeting of our local friends and neighbors in Whitefish, Love Lives Here invites everyone in the valley to hang a menorah in the window ..."

Whitefish Residents Push Back Against Anti-Semitic Web Posts

By Dec 21, 2016
Gifts at the Whitefish Community Center Wednesday. The goodies, along with handwritten cards, will be delivered to the three families and several businesses affected by the online trolling instigated by the Daily Stormer web post.
Nicky Ouellet

Residents in Whitefish are responding to a rash of anti-Semitic online harassment stemming from a post to a neo-Nazi website last Friday.

The post in the Daily Stormer called for readers to target three Whitefish families with a "troll storm." The author posted photos, phone numbers and Twitter handles of people he said were extorting family members of outspoken white supremacist Richard Spencer, and encouraged readers to contact the targets and voice their opinions.

Whitefish Makes National News Following Anti-Semitic Web Posts

By MTPR News Dec 20, 2016
Whitefish, MT rail depot.
Flickr user Roy Luck (CC-BY-2)

The New York Times today reported on an online conflict in Whitefish that involves white supremacist groups.

The newspaper says the FBI is now reviewing the situation to see if there has been a violation of federal law.