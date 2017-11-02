Clinton Fearon: Reggae Music From His Heart Straight To Your Feet ("Musician's Spotlight," November 2, 2017)

Originally from the reggae capitol of Kingston, Jamaica, composer, singer, songwriter and instrumentalist Clinton Fearon found a new home for his music in 1987 in Seattle - and since 2007, a unique connection with Butte, Montana. Whether it's the songs he wrote in the 1970s with the legendary band The Gladiators, or those written for his present group, The Boogie Brown Band, Clinton says: "Each one is a strong message coming from the heart of a man who dedicates his life to help a better world to come."

