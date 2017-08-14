Coal Train Derails Into Clark Fork River Near Noxon

About 30 coal cars in a Montana Rail Link freight train derailed this weekend along the Clark Fork River in northwestern Montana.

MRL spokesman Joe Lewis says the derailment happened at about 11 p.m. Sunday near Noxon, just east of the Idaho border.

"No injuries occurred and the train was not hauling hazardous materials," Lewis says.

Coal spilled out of several of the cars. Lewis did not know when the main rail line would reopen.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation.

In 2014 a Montana Rail Link train derailed, spilling three Boeing 737 fuselages into the Clark Fork River west of Missoula.

There have been 11 train accidents in Montana this year through May, according to the Federal Railroad Administration.