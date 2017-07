Can't Pray Until You've Laughed: Caroline Keys Reflects On Stolen Plums And William Carlos Williams ("Reflections West," May 4 and November 9, 2016)

"This last fall, I was teaching a poetry class in Arlee, a small Montana town on the Flathead Reservation, just after the first snow fell on the mountains," writes musician-poet-teacher, Caroline Keys. "A junior high student in my poetry class, one in a set of identical twin brothers, turned in a poetry exercise in which he was asked to replicate one of the most famous and enigmatic poems titled "This is Just to Say" by the Modernist poet, William Carlos Williams. The assignment asked him to rewrite Williams's mysteriously potent form with something from his own life. The student's poem began like this:

This is just to say

yes we have switched classes

you thought I was the other twin

and you have finally figured it out...