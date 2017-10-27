MTPR

Columbia Falls Aluminum Begins Reimbursing EPA For Contamination Assessment

By 13 hours ago
  • The Environmental Protection Agency designated the former Columbia Falls Aluminum Company as an official Superfund site in September 2016.
    The Environmental Protection Agency designated the former Columbia Falls Aluminum Company as an official Superfund site in September 2016.
    Courtesy Columbia Falls Aluminum Company

The Columbia Falls Aluminum Company says it’s started reimbursing the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Friday for costs associated with assessing contamination at the CFAC Superfund Site.

CFAC says it sent a check to the EPA for a little more than $300,000 to cover travel costs, laboratory costs and hourly wages for government officials to review the assessment.

Earlier this year, that assessment confirmed that areas within the site have elevated levels of cyanide, and an underground plume of the contaminant is slowly moving toward the Flathead River.

CFAC is responsible for both the cost of assessing the site and a portion of the administrative costs from state and federal government agencies.

Tags: 
Columbia Falls Aluminum Company
Environmental Protection Agency
cyanide
Superfund
Flathead River
pollution

Related Content

EPA Reaches Out To Columbia Falls As Superfund Study Progresses

By Apr 19, 2017
Outside of th CFAC Superfund Site in Columbia Falls.
Nicky Ouellet

Shannon Stringer has an opinion that’s not entirely popular in Columbia Falls.

“I do. I've gotten into heated discussions with other people in the community, including fellow co-workers, that are totally opposite,” he said.

Stringer thinks it’s a good thing that the former Columbia Falls Aluminum Company was listed as a Superfund site by the Environmental Protection Agency last September.

Columbia Falls Aluminum Pollution Evaluation Released

By Mar 23, 2017
The Environmental Protection Agency designated the former Columbia Falls Aluminum Company as an official Superfund site in September 2016.
Courtesy Columbia Falls Aluminum Company

The company responsible for cleanup at the Columbia Falls Aluminum Company Superfund site released results of their site evaluation on Thursday. 

The evaluation confirms that groundwater beneath the former aluminum smelter facility has elevated levels of cyanide, fluoride and other contaminants, leached from legacy landfills used from 1955 until 1980. The studies also indicate that the contamination is not moving toward wells used for drinking water in nearby neighborhoods.

EPA: Nothing Unexpected In Columbia Falls Aluminum Water Samples

By Mar 20, 2017
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
Courtesy EPA

There’s some good news in the latest sampling for contaminants at the Columbia Falls Aluminum Company site on the Flathead River. That’s according to Mike Cirian with the Environmental Protection Agency.

"There wasn’t anything out there that we didn’t expect, and there's no urgent or emergency type responses needed at this time," Cirian says.

EPA Seeks Input From Columbia Falls Businesses Over Superfund Cleanup

By Oct 11, 2016
The Environmental Protection Agency designated the former Columbia Falls Aluminum Company as an official Superfund site in September 2016.
Courtesy Columbia Falls Aluminum Company

Local businesses got an update today on the cleanup at the former Columbia Falls aluminum plant. The plant was listed as a superfund site by the Environmental Protection Agency last month.

EPA Announces Superfund Designation For Columbia Falls Aluminum Company

By Sep 7, 2016
The Environmental Protection Agency designated the former Columbia Falls Aluminum Company as an official Superfund site in September 2016.
Courtesy Columbia Falls Aluminum Company

The Environmental Protection Agency today designated the former Columbia Falls Aluminum Company as an official Superfund site.

Swiss commodities firm Glencore announced the former smelter would be permanently shuttered back in the spring of 2015.