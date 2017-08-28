MTPR

Comment Period For Swan Forest Initiative Ends Thursday

By 39 minutes ago
  • People in Swan Lake heard a proposal to transfer management of some National Forest land to the state in a question-and-answer session Dec. 7, 2016, in Swan Lake, MT.
    People in Swan Lake heard a proposal to transfer management of some National Forest land to the state in a question-and-answer session Dec. 7, 2016, in Swan Lake, MT.
    Nicky Ouellet

There’s a deadline for public comments coming up on a proposal to have the state take over management of a section of National Forest land. The comment period ends Thursday.

The Lake County Conservation District wants the state Department of Natural Resources and Conservation to manage a 60,000-acre swath of the Flathead National Forest, and use timber sales on it to help fund local conservation efforts.

The District has been studying and refining this plan for the past six years. They’re wrapping up a public comment period this Thursday.

Jim Simpson is the district’s board chairman. He says the board has received about 1,200 comments so far.

"It's a wide range. What we are seeing is that there is a theme, almost a carbon copy theme from comments that are coming in, and we suspect there may be one or two people coordinating those comments and those responses."

A map of lands in the Swan Forest Initiative.
Credit Lake County Conservation District

Of the 1,200 comments received, less than 400 are from people living in Lake County or the Swan Valley. Simpson says the local comments split roughly 50-50 in favor and opposed to the so-called Swan Forest Initiative.

Proponents say the proposal would address the district’s chronic lack of funding by funneling revenue from timber sales into state mandated soil and water projects.

Opponents argue the proposal is a thinly veiled attempt to transfer federal public lands to the state or private interests. Simpson says that it not the case.

"Familiarize yourself with the concept, and then email us your opinion. Should we go forward or should we stop?"

Moving forward would require Congress to enact legislation outlining the terms of the proposed management transfer. The Lake County Conservation District’s Board is accepting comments through Thursday and will vote on September 14 whether to contact members of Montana’s Washington delegation or lay the proposal to rest.

Find more information about the Swan Forest Initiative, or submit a comment:

swanstswanstudy@gmail.com
64352 U.S. Highway 93 Ronan, MT 59864

Tags: 
public land
Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation
Lake County Conservation District
Jim Simpson
Swan Forest Initiative

Related Content

DC Delegation Visits Lolo Fire, Decries Environmental Lawsuits

By Aug 24, 2017
From left to right, Rep. Greg Gianforte, Sen. Steve Daines, Ag Secretary Sonny Perdue, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke during a visit to the Lolo Peak Fire operations center August 24, 2017.
Eric Whitney

Two extraordinary things happened at the incident command post for the Lolo Peak Fire Thursday. One, it rained a little. The National Weather Service said .01 inches of precipitation came down mid-day. Two, a pair of cabinet secretaries, a U.S. Senator, and Montana’s congressman visited.

Swan Forest Initiative: Land Grab Or Funding Solution?

By Jan 27, 2017
People in Swan Lake heard a proposal to transfer management of some National Forest land to the state in a question-and-answer session Dec. 7, 2016, in Swan Lake, MT.
Nicky Ouellet

The public comment period on a proposal to transfer management of National Forest land to local control has been extended. The Swan Forest Initiative would transfer management of 60,000 acres of the Flathead National Forest to the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation for the next 100 years.

Swan Forest Initiative Stokes Fear Of Land Transfers

By Dec 8, 2016
Eric Whitney

On Wednesday night, 75 people crowded into the Swan Lake Club House to hear a first of its kind in Montana proposal that would transfer management of some National Forest land to the state.

A 'Silent Majority' For State Management Of Federal Lands?

By Jan 30, 2017
A map of lands in the Swan Forest Initiative
Lake County Conservation District

Backers of a proposal to transfer management of 60,000 acres of Flathead National Forest land to the state are making another plea for support after getting mostly negative feedback last month.