MTPR

Constituents Confront Senator Daines, Demand Town Hall

By 24 minutes ago
Originally published on February 13, 2017 6:15 pm

Matt Powell-Palm was notified the Senator was going to arrive in Bozeman last Friday afternoon on Facebook through a group called The Gallatin Progressive Action Network.

He wanted face to face time with Senator Daines, something he says the Senator has not given his Montanan constituents enough of lately.

A self-identified "part-time activist," and full-time mechanical engineer, Powell-Palm enjoys being part of the democratic process. So when somebody posted in the Facebook group that they were on a flight from Minneapolis to Bozeman with Senator Steve Daines and Seantor Jon Tester, Powell-Palmer noticed and acted quickly.

YPR’s requests to whether or not Senator Daines may have time for a Town Hall, or if there is one planned for constituents in Montana soon, were met with the following e-mail statement from a spokesperson:

“During the 114th Congress, Steve visited all of Montana’s 56 counties and started over again in the new year. He holds regular teletownhalls, constituent coffees and take tours of businesses throughout Montana and you will see Steve continue to remain active throughout the Treasure State.”

Powell-Palmer is looking forward to knowing when he will be able to talk to Senator Daines soon. He’s frustrated that, in contrast, Senator Jon Tester met Montanan constituents at the Bozeman Public Library after deboarding his flight last Friday.

Senator Tester has an online Town Hall scheduled this Wednesday.

Copyright 2017 KEMC-FM. To see more, visit KEMC-FM.

Tags: 
Steve Daines
Matt Powell-Palmer
Montana politics

Related Content

Tester To Online Hold Town Hall Meeting Wednesday

By MTPR News 59 minutes ago
Sen. Jon Tester
U.S. Senate

Senator Jon Tester announced Friday he will host an online town hall meeting Wednesday, Feb. 15.

The Democratic Senator says the town hall is in response to an unprecedented volume of phone calls, emails and letters from Montanans, who want to engage in policy discussions.

'Capitol Talk': Daines VS Warren, DeVos Vote, Death Penalty In Montana

By Feb 10, 2017
"Capitol Talk" is MTPR's weekly legislative news and analysis program. MTPR Senior News Analyst Sally Mauk is joined by veteran Capitol Reporter Chuck Johnson of the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and UM Political Science Professor Rob Saldin.

Sen. Daines shuts down Sen. Warren and votes to confirm Betsy DeVos. Will the special congressional election be a mail-only affair? A death penalty repeal bill narrowly fails at the Montana Legislature. Join MTPR's Sally Mauk and UM Political Science Professor Rob Saldin for analysis of these stories on "Capitol Talk," your weekly legislative analysis program.

Political Activism In Trump Era: Changing The System Or Bogging It Down?

By Feb 9, 2017
About 25 members of the activist group Big Sky Rising protested outside Sen. Daines' Kalispell office Wednesday, Feb. 08 over the senator's role in silencing Sen. Elizabeth Warren.
Nicky Ouellet

The chants of protesters and ralliers have become familiar sounds recently. Protests, pickets and rallies have been popping up across Montana cities ever since the election last November.

Rob Saldin, a professor of political science at the University of Montana, says the amount of political activism we’ve seen so far in Donald Trump’s presidency is unprecedented.