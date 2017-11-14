MTPR

CoreCivic's $30 Million Offer Remains At Odds At Special Session

By Jackie Yamanaka 4 minutes ago
Originally published on November 14, 2017 2:25 pm

The special session of the Montana Legislature got underway with lawmakers still at odds with the Bullock Administration on how to deal with the projected $227 million budget shortfall. One sticking point remains over a proposal to accept $30 million in exchange for extending the contract for a private prison in Shelby another 10 years should be part of the mix. 

Senate President Scott Sales and Speaker of the House Austin Knudsen say it’s an issue they want to take up during the special session.

Knudsen says while lawmakers can’t negotiate such a contract, the Republican majority can provide what he calls "an incentive" to the executive branch to consider this proposal.

"I think if we truly have a budget problem right now it is certainly incumbent on all of us as stewards of taxpayer’s dollars to getting that $30 million back," Knudsen says. "So, we’re going to do everything we can to make sure that that is certainly considered."

Core Civic has offered to give the state $30 million in exchange for extending its contract to operate the private prison in Shelby another 10 years.

When asked about the governor’s positon on the private prison contract, a spokeswoman for the governor says only Bullock “remains committed to working with Republicans and Democrats to find a responsible path forward.”

But Democrats in the legislature have said they oppose the idea, as does the ACLU of Montana.  SK Rossi says Montana needs to make sure a for-profit, private prison company is not pulling the strings of the state’s elected officials.

Rossi says the ACLU of Montana sued the private prison's owners in 2009 over allegations of human rights violations against Native American inmates.

Rossi was asked so what alternatives she would offer instead of the one from CoreCivic, "Well, there’s also the choice to raise more revenue which I think is the right choice."

Temporary tax increases are part of the Bullock Administration’s plan. Basically it carves up the projected $227 million shortfall roughly into thirds: temporary tax increases, budget cuts, and fund transfers.

Senate President Scott Sales expects the legislature will give the governor the cuts he has offered, but he says he’s not willing to balance the budget on the backs of taxpayers. Work remains on the remaining two-thirds of the governor’s plan.

Copyright 2017 Yellowstone Public Radio. To see more, visit Yellowstone Public Radio.

Tags: 
Montana Legislature
CoreCivic
S.K. Rossi
ACLU of Montana
Austin Knudsen
Steve Bullock
Scott Sales
private prisons
state budget
Crossroads Correctional Center

Related Content

GOP Budget Plan Hopes To 'Corral' Governor

By John Adams - Montana Free Press 20 hours ago
Rep. Rob Cook
Montana Legislature

Shelby prison deal could be Bullock’s “one exit”

As state lawmakers lay the groundwork for a special legislative session to tackle Montana’s $227 budget shortfall, the proposed GOP deal for how to plug the gap is coming into focus.

At the same time, two independent sources have confirmed to the Montana Free Press that Gov. Steve Bullock, a Democrat, in “in talks” with top executives of CoreCivic, the owners of a private prison in Shelby that is at the center of the 2017 special session’s most contentious proposal. CoreCivic is offering to return $30 million in state money set aside for the eventual purchase of the 664-bed prison in exchange for a 10-year renewal on its contract to operate the facility. That contract is up in 2019.

Montana Legislature Roundup: Lawmakers Take On Budget Deficit

By MTPR News 21 hours ago
Montana Capitol, Helena.
William Marcus

Montana lawmakers returned to Helena Monday to begin a special legislative session aimed at addressing the state's $227 million budget deficit. The governor has proposed filling the budget gap with a combination of cuts to state agencies and tax increases. But Republicans, who control both houses of the Legislature, have different plans.

Montana Lawmakers Consider Selling More Liquor Licenses

By 23 hours ago
Selling more liquor licenses would raise between $2.5 million and $4 millin for the state.
(PD)

Lawmakers are considering increasing the number of liquor licenses the state issues, and auctioning them off as a way to raise revenue.

Montana's Universities Face More Budget Cuts During Special Session

By 22 hours ago
The University of Montana.
Josh Burnham

As the Montana Legislature faces down a $227 million budget shortfall, the state’s university system could see some steep budget cuts.

Private Prison Offers $30 Million Bailout For Montana's Budget Woes

By Oct 31, 2017

Montana’s only private prison has allegedly offered a $30 million dollar bailout to help the state with its budget woes. However, there's a catch.

In order to receive the $30 million dollars from CoreCivic, the company that owns the prison, the Bullock administration would need to extend that company’s contract for another ten years.