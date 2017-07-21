CORRECTION: Fire Information Meetings Tonight, And Tomorrow Night, 7/21 and 22

There are two community meetings about wildfires burning on the I-90 corridor. Both are at 7 p.m.

Tonight's (Fri 7/21), for the Goat Creek Fire, is at the Clinton Fire Department, located at 12300 US Highway 10 East in Clinton.

Tomorrow Night's (Sat 7/22), for the Sunrise Fire, is at the Lozeau Lodge Pavilion, Lozeau Lodge, 31 Westfall Road Quartz-Lozeau , MT (I-90 Exit 55).

Agenda for the Sunrise Fire meeting: · Introductions · Present Fire Status · Operational Overview · Agency Administrator · County Officials · Questions/Answers More information can be found on Inciweb.