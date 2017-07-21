MTPR

CORRECTION: Fire Information Meetings Tonight, And Tomorrow Night, 7/21 and 22

By 5 hours ago
  • File photo
    File photo
    Eric Whitney

There are two community meetings about wildfires burning on the I-90 corridor. Both are at 7 p.m.

Tonight's (Fri 7/21), for the Goat Creek Fire, is at the Clinton Fire Department, located at 12300 US Highway 10 East in Clinton.

Tomorrow Night's (Sat 7/22), for the Sunrise Fire, is at the Lozeau Lodge Pavilion, Lozeau Lodge, 31 Westfall Road Quartz-Lozeau , MT (I-90 Exit 55).

Agenda for the Sunrise Fire meeting: · Introductions · Present Fire Status · Operational Overview · Agency Administrator · County Officials · Questions/Answers More information can be found on Inciweb.

Tags: 
wildfire

Related Content

Montana Wildfire Roundup For July 21, 2017

By 1 hour ago
From the Goat Creek Fire incident management team
InciWeb

There are now more large wildfires burning in Montana than any other state. At least 18 large fires are consuming both forests and grasslands in eastern and western Montana.

That’s according to the National Interagency Fire Center, which says, “critical fire weather conditions are expected across the northwestern U.S."

Company President Talks About Montana Firefighter's Death

By 23 hours ago
Grayback Forestry President Mike Wheelock, right, and employees at a press conference at the company's Missoula facility Thursday
Eric Whitney

At a press conference Thursday, Mike Wheelock, the president of the company that employed 19-year-old firefighter Trenton Johnson was visibly shaken while giving details of the accident that killed Johnson on Wednesday.

"We just ask that you keep the family in your prayers, and the fellow workers, and all the firefighters that are out there right now on the line," he said, choking up. 

Firefighter Killed On Duty In Lolo National Forest

By MTPR News Jul 20, 2017
Mike Wheelock, president of Merlin, Oregon-based Grayback Forestry in Missoula Thursday
Eric Whitney

This story was updated at 3:30pm.

Trenton Johnson was on just his second assignment for Oregon-based Grayback Forestry when he was struck by a falling tree.