MTPR

CSKT Biologist Concerned About Habituated Bears Near St. Ignatius

By MTPR News 57 minutes ago
  • It is illegal to feed wildlife, and if anybody observes or has information about someone feeding bears on the Reservation, contact Tribal Conservation Officers at 675-4700.
    It is illegal to feed wildlife, and if anybody observes or has information about someone feeding bears on the Reservation, contact Tribal Conservation Officers at 675-4700.
    (PD)

After another grizzly bear relocation from the Flathead Indian Reservation, there’s growing concern that someone is feeding the bears.

Tribal Wildlife Bear Biologists and Tribal Conservation Officers responded to a call last week involving a yearling grizzly bear along Mission Creek near Tribal Health and Human Services in St Ignatius. The female yearling was trapped and relocated in the Jocko area approximately 9 miles from where she was captured reported Stacy Courville, Tribal Bear Biologist.

Courville reports that the encounter is troubling because young grizzly bears stay with their mothers until they are two years old.

“It appears that these bears are becoming habituated to humans and it is likely that someone is feeding bears between St. Ignatius and Post Creek,” Courville said.

It is illegal to feed wildlife, and if anybody observes or has information about someone feeding bears on the Reservation, contact Tribal Conservation Officers at 675-4700.

Grizzly bear sightings may be reported to Tribal Wildlife Management Program

Tags: 
grizzly bears
Flathead Indian Reservation
Stacy Courville
wildlife

Related Content

Researchers To Trap Grizzly, Black Bears In Yellowstone

By Associated Press May 3, 2017
Researchers will begin trapping grizzly and black bears Sunday in Yellowstone National Park.
(PD)

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Researchers will begin trapping grizzly and black bears Sunday in Yellowstone National Park.

The trapping is an effort to gather data on the protected grizzly bears as part of long-term research required under the Endangered Species Act.

USFWS Delays Yellowstone Grizzly Bear Delisting Decision

By Jan 11, 2017
Researchers will begin trapping grizzly and black bears Sunday in Yellowstone National Park.
(PD)

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has pushed back its target date for a formal decision on whether to take Yellowstone-area grizzly bears off of the endangered species list. Last year the agency said it hoped to issue that decision by the end of 2016. Now it’s saying July is more likely.

Northern Continental Divide Grizzly Population Booming, Scientists Say

By Nora Saks Dec 13, 2016
A grizzly bear visiting a wire hair snag station near Glacier National Park.
Glacier National Park (PD)

The grizzly bears in the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem (NCDE) have spoken, and they are telling us that everything we’re doing to recover their population has worked. That was the message from state and federal bear experts at the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee Winter Meeting today in Missoula.

Grizzly Bear Managers Clarify Bear Spray Recommendations

By Dec 13, 2016
The Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee says bear spray is one of the best ways to prevent or end a bear attack.
Courtesy Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee

Government agencies that manage grizzly bears have been reviewing their bear spray recommendations. And they’ve agreed to a few clarifications. The Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee (IGBC) says bear spray is one of the best ways to prevent or end a bear attack.

The IGBC, however, stops short of making specific product endorsements in its educational materials.