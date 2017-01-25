MTPR

CSKT Seeks Funding For Bike Path Along Highway 93

By 59 minutes ago

A proposal to connect existing bike paths in western Montana received widespread support at a meeting on the Flathead Reservation today. The big hurdle now is securing funding.

The proposed 34-mile multi-use path would follow U.S. 93 from its intersection with Interstate 90 to St. Ignatius.

This new section of the so-called "People’s Way" would bring long-held dreams of connecting existing bike path networks spanning from Hamilton to Glacier National Park one step closer to reality.

Jennifer Knoetgen was one of 50 people at a community meeting Wednesday at the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes’ tribal council offices.

"I think it's an excellent opportunity for local residents as well as tourists to see our great state, our area of the state, and connect with other multi-use paths that already exist or are already underway," Knoetgen said."

Would you use it?

"Absolutely," Knoetgen laughs.

Interest in a bike path along the U.S. 93 corridor has been around since the highway was redesigned nearly two decades ago. Last year, the tribes applied unsuccessfully for a grant from the Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery — or TIGER — Discretionary Grant program through the federal Department of Transportation. This same grant funded the Missoula to Lolo Trail.

This year, project managers divided the proposed path into five independent segments. They say this will give DOT a menu of options to potentially fund instead of one massive lump sum. Altogether, they’re seeking $38 million.

Despite the big ask, Casey Ryan, project manager for the CSKT, is optimistic the application will be funded:

"I think what’s really neat about this project is that it has so many benefits. It would increase transportation safety for all residents here on the Flathead Reservation. It would also provide economic ladders for success for people who have compromised access to motor vehicles. It would make local transportation more sustainable."

Ryan says many of the potential challenges of bringing this project to fruition -- like permitting and environmental impact studies — have already been addressed when the highway was redesigned. Future problems, such as who would be responsible for maintenance, were also discussed at Wednesday’s meeting.

The tribes will submit their grant application later this spring.

You can find more information about the project at  http://www.bikerunwalkus93.com/

Tags: 
bicyling
People's Way
Glacier National Park
Jennifer Knoetgen
Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes
transportation
Casey Ryan
Flathead Reservation

Related Content

Cycling Towards Climate Solutions

By Brian Kahn Nov 20, 2016
Home Ground Radio with Brian Kahn

Mindy Ahler and Ryan Hall are biking over 4,000 miles from Oregon to Washington, D.C., stopping in communities along the way to discuss local climate change solutions and federal policies. They recently passed through Montana and met with Home Ground host Brian Kahn to share their motivations and hopes for the future. To find out more about the ride, visit Mindy and Ryan's blog Low Carbon Crossings.

Wheels Across Montana Loans Bikes To Disabled Montanans

By Mara Silvers Jul 14, 2016
A disabled veteran cyclist rides in a race near Gettysburg, Pennsylvania on April 26, 2016.
DoD News, CC 160424-D-DB155-001

Summertime in Montana beckons bicyclists in hordes. They hit the trails to enjoy nature, exercise, and to spend time with each other. But for Montanans with disabilities, the sport can be inaccessible.

Bicycling Across America

By Jul 11, 2016
Adventure Cycling Association

After 25-year-old McKinley Bryson rode the TransAmerica Bicycle Trail from the Pacific Ocean to the Atlantic, she wrote, “...there is way more good in this world than bad. I met the most wonderful, generous people… .” And editor of a new book called America’s Bicycle Route: The Story of the TransAmerica Bicycle Trail, Greg Siple, says many other riders have told similar stories.

USFWS Preparing Bison Range Transfer Study

By Jan 18, 2017
National Bison Range
Josh Burnham-cc-by-2.0

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service today announced it’s assessing future management plans for the National Bison Range, including transferring control to the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes (CSKT).