Cultivating The Coconut Craze

By The Food Guys 50 minutes ago
  • Franz Eugen Köhler's botanical drawings of the coconut palm
    Franz Eugen Köhler's botanical drawings of the coconut palm
    Franz Eugen Köhler's Medizinal-Pflanzen, 1896

There's a coconut boom going on: the versatile flesh of the fruit can be manufactured into substitutes for milk, cream and other cooking oils. The Food Guys, Jon Jackson and Greg Patent, point out that there are reasons to be concerned about the growing demand. Coconut farmers in Asia are among the poorest people in the world, and often, their trees are planted as a monoculture, a risk to farmer and the environment alike.

Over the last ten years, vegans and health-conscious cooks in the U.S. have been falling in love with the fruit. Coconut milk comes from the white flesh of the mature coconut, and it's a good substitute for cow's milk, even in baking. Coconut cream is made from a concentrated portion of the milk. "Don't buy low-fat versions; you're paying for water," says Greg Patent.

As lovers of South Asian food know, coconut milk works especially well in curries, adding richness to the curry spices. Greg also uses it in soups and marinades.

(Broadcast: "The Food Guys," 1/1/17 and 1/5/17. Listen weekly on the radio at 11:50 a.m. Sundays and again at 4:54 p.m. Thursdays, or via podcast.)

Cracking The Coconut

By Nov 30, 2014
Flickr user, Chandrika Nair

Greg and Jon are coconut appreciators. They discuss shredded coconut in candy, cookies, cakes and pies; coconut milk, which in baking can substitute for cow's milk; coconut water (in young coconuts); and coconut oil, with its high smoke point.  Coconut oil, once thought a culprit in heart disease, has recently undergone a rehabilitation. How do you open a mature coconut?

The Magic Of Miso

By The Food Guys Dec 26, 2016
Flickr user, Christopher Paquette (CC-BY-2.0)

Miso's meaty umami quality comes from a multi-step process of fermentation, which serves two functions: large molecules get broken down into small, readily-digestable ones, and the fermentation develops a lot of flavor. When it comes to miso, think beyond soups. You can improve an otherwise bland gravy or marinade with it, too.

Nordic Traditions In The Shadow Of Bonner Mountain

By Dec 23, 2016
Two volunteers at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Bonner, Montana roll out lefse dough.
Rachel Cramer

Food can be a powerful connection to the people and places of our past, and help define who we are today. We may not dress like our ancestors or speak the same language, but some food traditions remain strong, especially around the holidays. But why is this?

Poetry In Baking: Emily Dickinson's Black Cake (Recipe)

By The Food GUys Dec 19, 2016
Unknown

Emily Dickinson's Black Cake

Greg Patent writes:

The poet Emily Dickinson prided herself on her skill as a cook, and she was extremely proud of her black cake. This is a scaled-down version of her recipe, which was quadruple this one, and baked in a milk pail.