Curtis In, Juneau, Schreiner Out Of Race For Zinke's Seat

By 4 hours ago
Butte Schoolteacher and State Lawmaker Amanda Curtis made it official Saturday: She is seeking the Democratic party’s nomination to run for Montana’s U.S. House seat. That seat would become open if Congressman Ryan Zinke is confirmed to be Secretary of Interior in the Trump administration, which appears likely. A special election would be held for Zinke’s seat 85 to 100 days after he vacated it.

In a video message on Facebook, Curtis listed eleven points on which she and President Trump agree. Among them:

"We agree that America needs to save Social Security, America needs to save Medicare, America needs to fight for affordable health care for all," she says.

Other issues Curtis says she and Trump agree on include keeping public lands public, a fairer tax system, and helping coal-dependent communities like Colstrip.

The Missoula Independent is reporting that Denise Juneau is not seeking the Democratic nomination to run for the House in the special election. Juneau was defeated by Zinke in November by nearly 16 points. And Great Falls State Representative Casey Schreiner says he’s no longer seeking the Democratic nomination. Schreiner posted that message on Twitter Saturday.  

Montana’s Democratic, Republican and Libertarian parties are all planning nominating conventions, at which party leaders will choose a nominee to run for Zinke’s seat in the special election this spring.

Amanda Curtis
Ryan Zinke
U.S. Department of Interior
Denise Juneau
Casey Schreiner
Donald Trump

