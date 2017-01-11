Daines Dismisses Federal Review On Coal And Climate Change

Daines Dismisses Moratorium On New Coal Sales

A yearlong federal review shows coal sales from public lands need to be modernized to deal with climate change and give taxpayers a fair return. The Interior Department imposed a moratorium on new coal sales last year. It's now considering raising royalty rates and requiring compensation from mining companies to offset coal's effect on climate change.

Montana Senator Steve Daines dismissed the review.

"I very much look forward in nine days to President-elect Trump assuming the office of presidency and Secretary Zinke who will reverse the moratorium on coal leasing, will unleash American energy and innovation, and will expand good high-paying energy jobs," Daines says.

Montana Congressman Ryan Zinke is President-elect Trump’s nominee for Secretary of Interior, and is a strong supporter of more coal development.

Outgoing Interior Secretary Sally Jewell said today that publicly owned coal accounts for 10 percent of total U.S. greenhouse-gas emissions. She says the public will demand the government deal with subsidized fossil fuels that contribute to climate change.