MTPR

Dangerous Wind Chills Tuesday Morning In Western Montana

By National Weather Service Missoula 35 minutes ago
  • Dangerous Wind Chills Tuesday Morning In Western Montana
    Dangerous Wind Chills Tuesday Morning In Western Montana
    U.S. National Weather Service, Missoula, MT.

From the U.S. National Weather Service Missoula Montana: A combination of winds and very cold ambient temperatures will cause wind chills to exceed 30 to 40 degrees below zero for western Montana and north central Idaho Tuesday morning.

Protect any exposed skin to keep frostbite threat at bay, and take extra care for any susceptible livestock or pets that could be affected by these bitterly cold temperatures. Please dress accordingly if you have to be outside Tuesday, as wind chill values are going to be brutal.

Tags: 
weather

Related Content

Frigid Temperatures, High Winds Will Usher In The New Year

By MTPR News Dec 30, 2016
Strong winds, snow, and extreme cold temperatures are forcast for western Montana this weekend.
National Weather Service Missoula

The National Weather Service has updated its forecast for the extreme cold temperatures coming next week.

It’s now saying to expect higher wind speeds, mainly from Butte to Missoula Sunday morning, and now says those high winds can be expected to last into Tuesday morning.

Dangerously Cold Weather Headed For Western Montana

By Dec 28, 2016
A winter storm system could bring more snow and bitterly cold temperatures across western Montana on Sunday.
National Weather Service Missoula

A winter storm system could bring more snow and bitterly cold temperatures across western Montana on Sunday.

The storm could produce 2 to 4 inches of snow in the valleys and higher amounts in the mountains. But the real danger is a blast of very cold arctic air.

Snow Could Impact Holiday Travel In Western Montana

By Dec 22, 2016
Widespread valley snow is possible late Friday into Saturday (Christmas Eve). Roads will generally be slick across all of western Montana and central Idaho during this timeframe, which could make for difficult holiday travel.
National Weather Service Missoula

An incoming weather system is expected to bring some fresh snow into Montana this long holiday weekend.

Missoula National Weather Service meteorologist Marty Whitmore says it will push through in a couple of different surges:

Western Montana's Winter Inversions Explained

By Ondi Crino Dec 12, 2016
View of inversion over Missoula from Snowbowl
FLICKR USER, EVAN LOVELY (CC-BY-2.0)


Since my recent move to Missoula from the sunny state of Florida, I had experienced many unfamiliar weather conditions. Montana residents might be well accustomed to snow, black ice, negative temperatures, and the season known as winter, but these were still novelties to me.  

Meteorologist: Why Montana Forecasts Are 'The Most Challenging' In The Country

By Dec 2, 2016
Marty Whitmore is the warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Missoula.
Josh Burnham

With the first big winter storm of the season headed to western Montana, Marty Whitmore, warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Missoula joins Michael Marsolek to talk weather. Whitmore previews the incoming storm, explains what those weather zones (pictured above) mean , and talks about why western Montana is one of the most challenging places to forecast in the country.