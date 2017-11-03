Daylight Saving Time Ends Sunday Nov 5

Daylight Saving Time (DST) ends Sunday, November 5, remember that clocks fall back one hour, from 2 a.m. to 1 a.m. local standard time.

According to a 2015 study by Rassmusen Reports, 83 percent of the American population knew to turn back their clocks while 12 percent planned on moving their clocks forward one hour. Five percent of the participants did not know which way to adjust their clocks.

Even though DST in the U.S. began around WWI, there is a considerable amount of confusion surrounding the time change and its origins. It doesn't help that Arizona (except for the Navajo Reservation), Hawaii and U.S. territories do not observe DST, and it is not mandated by the federal government.

DST has long been touted as a practice that benefits farmers, saves energy and improves health. But many experts would say this is not the case. In fact, Tufts professor and author Michael Downing told National Geographic that farmers "were the only organized lobby against daylight saving in the history of the country." Apparently the time change in spring made it more difficult to get their crops to market.

Whether you're for Daylight Saving Time or against it, remember to set your clock back this Sunday