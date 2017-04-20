Democratic Congressional Committee Makes Six Figure Donation To Quist Campaign

The National Democratic party has made its first contribution to Rob Quist's campaign for Montana's House seat in the election that ends May 25. That's according to a story in The Huffington Post. The story says the contribution's size is “in the low six figures."

Today a press release from the Quist campaign said the Democratic candidate now has $700,000 more in campaign contributions that it did 9 days ago, and that its fundraising total has now surpassed $2 million.

Quist's opponent, Republican Greg Gianforte has received at least $700,000 in support from a national GOP super PAC. It's bringing Donald Trump Jr. to Montana for fundraising events in in Kalispell, Hamilton, Bozeman and Billings tomorrow and Saturday. Gianforte's last campaign finance report, filed April 14, says he's raised $1.6 million so far.

Absentee ballots in the election will be mailed May first. In-person voting happens May 25.

