MTPR

Democratic Congressional Committee Makes Six Figure Donation To Quist Campaign

By MTPR News 12 hours ago
  • Rob Quist speaks to a crowd at a 'Rally for Public Lands' in Missoula, MT.
    Rob Quist speaks to a crowd at a 'Rally for Public Lands' in Missoula, MT.
    Josh Burnham

The National Democratic party has made its first contribution to Rob Quist's campaign for Montana's House seat in the election that ends May 25. That's according to a story in The Huffington Post. The story says the contribution's size is “in the low six figures."

Today a press release from the Quist campaign said the Democratic candidate now has $700,000 more in campaign contributions that it did 9 days ago, and that its fundraising total has now surpassed $2 million.

Quist's opponent, Republican Greg Gianforte has received at least $700,000 in support from a national GOP super PAC. It's bringing Donald Trump Jr. to Montana for fundraising events in in Kalispell, Hamilton, Bozeman and Billings tomorrow and Saturday. Gianforte's last campaign finance report, filed April 14, says he's raised $1.6 million so far.

Absentee ballots in the election will be mailed May first. In-person voting happens May 25.
 

Tags: 
Rob Quist
Greg Gianforte
Special Election 2017
campaign finance
National Democratic Party
Donald Trump Jr

Related Content

U.S. House Candidate Rob Quist On Gun Rights, Healthcare, Trump, And More

By Mar 27, 2017
Rob Quist at a campaign stop at Caras Park in Missoula, March 22, 2017.
Josh Burnham

Democratic U.S. House candidate Rob Quist is traveling around Montana holding rallies where he emphasizes  his stand on protecting public lands. He's also been in the news for unpaid debts and tax liens on his property.

MTPR's Sally Mauk talks with the nominee about his positions on everything from gun rights to healthcare and what he thinks of President Trump.

U.S. House Candidate Greg Gianforte On Public Lands, Trump, Social Issues And More

By Apr 17, 2017
U.S. House candidate Greg Gianforte speaks with Sally Mauk during an April 14 interview at MTPR.
Josh Burnham

Republican U.S. House Candidate Greg Gianforte is running a different kind of campaign than he did when he challenged Governor Steve Bullock in November. He's also more fully embracing President Donald Trump than he did when Trump was a candidate.

In this wide-ranging interview Gianforte answers questions about public lands, coal development and social issues.

Quist Campaign Fundraising Tops $1.3 Million

By Apr 11, 2017
Rob Quist talks with supporters during a campaign stop in Great Falls, April 11, 2017.
Eric Whitney

Democratic candidate for Congress Rob Quist today released his first quarter of 2017 fundraising total.

Spending For Montana's Special House Election Tops $800,000

By MTPR News Mar 20, 2017
The Associated Press is reporting that more than $800,000 has been spent on Montana's special U.S. House election in just two weeks.
(PD)

The Associated Press is reporting that more than $800,000 has been spent on Montana's special U.S. House election in just two weeks.

It says a Super PAC associated with House Republicans has pledged to spend $700,000 supporting Greg Gianforte in his quest to replace Ryan Zinke, who was confirmed as Interior Secretary in March.