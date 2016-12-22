MTPR

Energy Storage Project Approved For Meagher County

By 1 hour ago
  • Power line
    (PD)

Federal regulators today approved a billion dollar energy storage project in Meagher County. The 400-megawatt pumped storage project would supplement electricity from wind turbines and other sources.

The 50-year license issued today is a big step forward says, Carl Borgquist, President and CEO of Absaroka Energy:

"Now we will go out and start actively and aggressively marketing the capabilities and capacity of this facility to the utilities and that will be the last milestone before we can arrange financing and start building the thing."

The Gordon Butte Pumped Storage Project would use excess power produced by wind farms or other sources to pump water uphill to a 3,000-foot long reservoir.

During times of peak consumer electricity demand or when the wind is not blowing, the water would be released to turn hydropower turbines and keep electricity flowing.

Construction is expected to begin no earlier than 2018.

Tags: 
energy
Carl Borgquist
Absaroka Energy
Gordon Butte Pumped Storage Project

Related Content

Study Says Montana Wind Energy Potential Tops Columbia River Gorge

By Corin Cates-Carney Sep 22, 2016
Windmill at the Judith Gap wind farm.
David J. Laporte (CC-BY-2)

A new study says that Montana’s potential for wind energy production is better than that of the Columbia River Gorge, between Oregon and Washington.

Wind Manufacturing Booms In CO, Stalls In WY

By Leigh Paterson - Inside Energy Jul 19, 2016
Wind turbines
Flickr user jabzoog

Wind turbines are pretty sleek-looking from a distance, but there’s a lot going on behind those spinning blades.