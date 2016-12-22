Energy Storage Project Approved For Meagher County

Federal regulators today approved a billion dollar energy storage project in Meagher County. The 400-megawatt pumped storage project would supplement electricity from wind turbines and other sources.

The 50-year license issued today is a big step forward says, Carl Borgquist, President and CEO of Absaroka Energy:

"Now we will go out and start actively and aggressively marketing the capabilities and capacity of this facility to the utilities and that will be the last milestone before we can arrange financing and start building the thing."

The Gordon Butte Pumped Storage Project would use excess power produced by wind farms or other sources to pump water uphill to a 3,000-foot long reservoir.

During times of peak consumer electricity demand or when the wind is not blowing, the water would be released to turn hydropower turbines and keep electricity flowing.

Construction is expected to begin no earlier than 2018.